Cardinal David leads send-off for Filipino delegates to COP31

MANILA — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan led a send-off Mass for Filipino delegates to the U.N. climate conference, urging them to amplify the concerns of communities affected by environmental destruction.

During the Nov. 5 Mass at Kalookan Cathedral, David called for ecological conversion, saying environmental protection is a matter of faith, justice and human dignity.

Among those attending is Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, president of Caritas Philippines, who will join other church and civil society representatives at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

“We want to bring the cries of those who are greatly affected in our country because of abuses against the environment,” said Alminaza, who also concelebrated the Mass.

He cited farmers, Indigenous peoples and fisherfolk whose livelihoods are threatened by environmental degradation, hoping their concerns would reach international climate negotiators.