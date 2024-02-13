How a smartphone helps Bea Alonzo, Nadine Lustre live lives to the fullest

How does a smartphone brand help big-time celebrities like Bea Alonzo and Nadine Lustre live their lives to the fullest?

A-listers usually have Instagram accounts, the most popular photo-sharing app, as one of their go-to social networking platforms.

For Nadine, who is especially known for her curated page that follows a certain aesthetic, she heavily relies on a smartphone with expert mobile photography features.

The actress said that the OPPO Reno11 5G fulfills her need to take pictures without the need to bring other different cameras to achieve her ideal Instagram mood or theme, calling the smartphone’s photo features “amazing.”

“For us, we’re always on the go, especially for someone like me. I love taking photos, I love videos, you know. So I believe a phone, and syempre, it’s hard man to have a lot of camera in your bag. Ang hirap maglabas ng iba’t ibang camera,” Nadine said during the launch of the Reno11 5G series.

“Ang hirap. So it’s really amazing that the Reno series, ever since, has had different amazing camera. Plus, super stylish talaga siya, so I’m not embarrassed to kind of pull it out kasi, you know, at least, it looks really nice. And it’s so eye-catching as well,” she added.

Bea also attested to OPPO Reno11 5G’s mobile photography features, saying that it is a must for people who are “looking to elevate” their “photography game.”

The Sparkle actress likewise lauded the smartphone’s fast-charging capability, adding she “really loves” its battery life.

“I mean, I take my phone everywhere with me — the travels, syempre, I use it [for[ my different business. My phone is my life. And let me tell you something about this phone, it will really last you the entire day without having to charge it,” Bea said.

“If you’re looking for a phone that could keep up [with] your daily life, there’s no other better option than the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G,” she added.

Nadine also echoed her sentiment, adding she is not the kind of person who always charges phones.

“It’s amazing kasi this phone naman, parang, pwede mo siyang ma-full charge for only 30 minutes and you know, like what Bea said nga, it’s really my life, so kailangan talaga full day, magagamit namin siya,” she said.

“I honestly don’t know what I will do if my phone died ’cause I take a lot of pictures. I’m always talking to people so it’s super convenient,” Nadine added.

OPPO smartphones utilize optimized battery charging and the Super VOOC technology, allowing users to fully charge their phones for 35 minutes without overheating.

Developed by OPPO Electronics, the brand touts the technology as “the world’s most advanced charging solution” due to its efficiency.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno11 5G series delivers SLR-quality images with its revolutionary telephoto lens, which is an all-in-one photography studio in a pocket.

The smartphone series is equipped with the industry-leading Telephoto Portrait Camera with up to two times Optical Zoom at its price point, which has a show-stopping optical focal length of 47mm.

This focal length captures the classical point of view, which is quite close to the viewpoint of the human eye.

Crisp and detailed photos are produced by this telephoto lens, which uses an RGBW pixel structure and is powered by the advanced Sony IMX709 sensor.

With this setup, the photosensitivity is 60% higher, and the noise is 35% lower than conventional sensors.

The telephoto lens also maintains the creative trend with its cutting-edge in-sensor zoom technology that guarantees outstanding zoom performance of up to five times.

Apart from the redefined Telephoto Lens, the Oppo Reno11 5G series has an improved flagship-level main camera and the new Portrait Expert Engine, which provides an optimum portrait shooting experience. The latter feature was developed with the help of professional portrait photographers around the world.

The OPPO Reno11 Series 5G is now available in the Philippines.