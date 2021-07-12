Guesses in as GMA Network teases another transfer of ‘pillar in Philippine entertainment’

The Kapuso network launched a guessing game again.

GMA Network on Monday shared a teaser post hinting at a network transfer of “a pillar in Philippine entertainment” with emphasis on the two “M” letters.

Social media users wasted no time sharing their own guesses.

Some quipped it could be a famous fictional character while others claimed it could be Johnny Manahan, Star Magic’s founder who is also known as “Mr. M” in the industry.

Star Magic is the talent management arm of ABS-CBN.

After ni Doraemon, Mickey Mouse lumipat na sa Kapuso Network. Welcome to GMA Network. Char #WelcomeKapusongMickeyMouse https://t.co/A32UautZyL pic.twitter.com/M3di48i7fS — ✨Rucki🐾🌿 (@Rucki31) July 12, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS, MICKEY MOUSE!!! Kinabog nila yung Doraemon grabe wow https://t.co/6CL8iFDDpj — Kim Bennet (@KBManalo) July 12, 2021

Mr. M of Star Magic https://t.co/LNrHKDGoOy — stanley (@standelarosa) July 12, 2021

Entertainment website Cinema Bravo also shared the news on social media and referred to the mystery figure as Manahan in their post.

Previous reports have also hinted at the veteran star maker’s rumored move.

A local news outlet on Sunday reported that broadcaster Korina Sanchez posted a photo where part of it reads: “What a fun evening to cap a long and tiring day. A feast of food and laughter and no holds barred and, therefore, censored conversation with some of the movers and most interesting pillars of the industries: ABSCBN now GMA 7’s Johnny Manahan and Mariole Alberto…”

Last month, Channel 7 also hinted at the network transfer of former Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo who has been with Star Magic for nearly two decades.