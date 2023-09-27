‘AI could never’: Pinoys share broadcast bloopers as GMA debuts AI sportscasters

“Can AI do this?” filled the reposts of a media network that debuted its first artificial intelligence-powered sportscasters for its coverage of the opening of the NCAA Season 99‘s basketball tournament.

Last Sunday, GMA Network introduced Maia and Marco, two AI-generated sportscasters, during the college basketball season opener at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The network said they were meant to “enhance GMA’s sports coverage” and assist the human courtside reporters as they give updates about the second most popular collegiate season next to the UAAP.

It drew flak from some Pinoys who thought that the initiative is “alarming,” especially for talents who do gigs on air.

The technological move could also affect the employment of sportscasters in the future, they added.

Paolo Barcelon, who calls esports tournaments, told Philstar.com that emotions are a big part of sports and that it is something that cannot be captured by AI-generated casters.

The University of the Philippines-Broadcasting Association said that AI should not be used to “replace and displace the people,” while the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said the move “does little to allay concerns of job security in media.”

The Kapuso network stressed that its AI sportscasters would only enhance the game coverage and not replace human sportscasters.

“Maia and Marco are AI presenters, they are not journalists, they can never replace our seasoned broadcasters and colleagues who are the lifeblood of our organization,” Oliver Amoroso, GMA Network Senior Vice and Head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy said in a report.

Ramil Escarda, NMI Studios Head of Creatives, added that the AI presenters are the network’s way of “finding creative ways to deliver news and tell compelling stories.”

As talks of AI in journalism fill online communities, some have taken the opportunity to share old clips of broadcasters unintentionally committing bloopers or amusing viewers with their way of reporting.

“Can AI do this?” a Pinoy said in a repost to GMA Network’s post debuting its AI sportscasters.

The repost featured a video of Michael Fajutin’s confusing narration of a rally in Mendiola in 2007 as a “Saksi” reporter.

Another reshared a clip of News5 correspondent Gem Avaceña being spooked while doing a coverage of a horror house.

Another account shared a video of GMA meteorologist Nathaniel “Mang Tani” Cruz mistakingly calling a news anchor with the name of the tropical depression he was reporting.

Here are more bloopers and funny moments of reporters that were caught on air:

