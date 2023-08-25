Why Chito Miranda’s promotion of singing show is earning laughs

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda‘s humor won the hearts of online Filipinos when he posted about his participation in an upcoming reality singing competition.

The OPM icon on August 17 shared a snippet of him on the stage of GMA Network’s upcoming “The Voice Generations,” a spinoff of the singing reality competition “The Voice.”

Chito was with singer-dancer Billy Crawford, actor-host Dingdong Dantes, actress-singer Julie Anne San Jose and SB19 member Stellvester Ajero or Stell in the picture.

“The Voice Generations na sa August 27!!!” the singer said in an Instagram post.

“Mapapanood [niyo] na kung gaano kayabang at kung gaano kasama ‘yung ugali ng mga kasamang kong coaches,” Chito added in jest.

His post has earned over 4,000 likes so far.

It was noticed by the handler of the upcoming show’s Instagram account.

“Tawang tawa ako sa caption mo, Coach!!! (laughing-with-tears emojis) Excited na kami sa bardagulan next week!!!” user @thevoicegenph wrote in the comments.

Chito’s caption also became a hit with other Instagram users.

“Mukhang may pag-block na magaganap sa mga coaches hahaha, ka abang-abang [‘to]. Caption pa lang coach Chito, pangmalakasan na,” a Pinoy commented.

“Hahahahhaa ako, aantayin ko ‘yung bardagulan ng mga coaches, sure akong ‘di papatalo dun si coach Chito,” another Instagram user wrote.

The singer’s post was so popular that it circulated on Facebook as well, where a screenshot of it was uploaded to a public group.

“‘Yung caption (loudly-crying emojis) HAHAHAHAHAAHAHHA excited na talaga ako sa TVG! My ghad!” the post reads, referring to the initials of the upcoming show.

It has earned a whopping number of over 101,000 pure laughing reactions and 1,200 shares so far.

“Na-foresee ko na na maraming bardagulan [ang] magaganap,” a Facebook user commented.

“Mukhang strong ‘yung bond nilang mga coaches, kita sa mga biruan nila. Excited na rin ako mapanood ‘yan TVG,” another Pinoy wrote.

“The Voice Generations” will premiere on the Kapuso network on Sunday, August 27.

Dingdong will be its host, while Chito and the others will serve as the contestants’ coaches.

The upcoming show will also include the famous “Blind Auditions” segment where some of the country’s best singing duos and groups with members from different generations try their best to be chosen among thousands of aspiring singers by making the coaches turn their seats.

“The competition between coaches also begins, with each coach fighting to get their preferred talents on their team,” GMA Network said on its website.

Once the teams are established, each group will go through knock-outs and sing-offs as they compete to become Asia’s first-ever “The Voice Generations” champion.