‘Pahingi ng pahinga’: Linya-Linya, Manix Abrera team up for collab shirt for those who are stressed out

A local shirt brand just collaborated with award-winning comic book creator Manix Abrera for a new shirt that one can wear when stress is wearing you out.

For its first collaboration this year, Linya-Linya, also a content creator, released a shirt that features Abrera’s take on its famous catchphrase “Pahingi ng pahinga.” It also feature Abrera’s popular “Kikomachine” character, Bertong Badtrip.

“Isa sa fave kong gawa nila [Linya-Linya] noon ay ang “Pahingi ng Pahinga,” kaya masaya akong gawan ito ng artwork muli na gamit naman si Bertong Badtrip,” the local artist said.

“Yes, the new year just started, pero parang pagod na tayo agad! Wala talagang pinipiling buwan o taon ang pagod,” Linya-Linya’s creative director Ali Sangalang also said.

Abrera, who is also one of the country’s most prominent contemporary cartoonists, said the catchphrase resonated with him because resting is important to his craft.

“Super importante sa akin ng pahinga, kasi dito ako nakakaisip ng mga susunod kong ikukwento at idodrawing,” Abrera said.

“Important din sa akin sobra ang tunganga time kung saan nakatingala lang ako sa sky, at nag-iisip,” he added.

Abrera and Sangalang said that they are both fans of each other’s work.

The comic book artist claimed that Linya-Linya’s phrases make him think.

He shared that he likes conversing and coming up with ideas by getting to know different creators.

“Mahilig ako makipagkwentuhan, as in! At kapag nakipagkwentuhan ako sa iba, tulad sa kapwa artists,

sumasabog ang marami pang ideas. 24/7 ang pakikipag-collab sa maraming tao. Sa Linya-Linya, umabot pa sa outer space ang ideas dahil sa collab na ito!” he said.

Sangalang likewise said his team relates well with Abrera,

“We started Linya-Linya to highlight the Filipino life through art and humor, kaya naman sobrang relate kami sa creations ni Sir Manix,” the creative director said.

“This is a very special treat to hardcore Manix fans o ‘yung mga tinatawag na ‘ka-Kiko’ like myself!” he added.

The limited-edition “Pahingi ng Pahinga” collab shirt is available for pre-order until January 13 via its website www.linyalinya.ph.

The shirt brand hinted that it would collaborate with more artists in 2022.

Last November, the shirt brand also collaborated with Kevin Eric Raymundo, popularly known as “Tarantadong Kalbo.”