OPM icons Kitchie, Hannah, Acel, Aia, Barbie, Lougee to perform at ‘Tanaw’ concert anew

Kitchie Nadal and Hannah Romawac, two iconic artists of Pinoy Rock, hinted at an upcoming comeback concert to fans on Instagram.

They uploaded posters of caricatures of themselves via their respective accounts with a text that reads: “Tanaw.”

No other details were provided on their posts.

These images, however, indicate a grand reunion for their long-time fans.

“Tanaw” is the title of an upcoming three-hour concert that will feature performances from Kitchie (Mojofly), Hannah (Session Road) and other iconic OPM artists as follows:

Acel Bisa (Moonstar88)

Aia de Leon (Imago)

Barbie Almalbis (Barbie’s Cradle)

Lougee Basabas (Mojofly)

The artists and bands they once belonged to dominated music charts and gigs in the early 2000s.

Their fans can catch witness this much-anticipated reunion on November 26 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre in Solaire in Parañaque City.

GNN Entertainment, the show’s producer, explained that “Tanaw” champions these Filipina music icons’ enormous contributions to Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

In a statement, GNN Entertainment PR and Marketing Director Ian Urrutia said it has been a pleasure for the company to be a part of the advocacy to uplift and celebrate OPM for the artists and the fans.

“It’s a great moment to witness women making impactful strides in helping revive the live music scene in the Philippines,” Urrutia said.

“We take pride in being part of their crusade to showcase world-class artistry and nurture a fun but enriching experience for fans who are yearning to rebuild their connection with the music that shaped their years and the artists that led them through that journey,” he added.

GNN Entertainment’s Events Director Marie Lara Pauline Bobier, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the upcoming concert can bring back the festive appeal of live performances.

“We want the fans to feel that this concert is both a celebration and a reunion. The ladies have made a mark in the music scene, and we want to honor their contributions through this one-night show,” she said.

Prior to these announcements, Hannah hinted at this project to fans through a photo of their lunch date last September.

Singer-songwriter Adjeng Buenaventura was also invited there.

“What an epic catch up! Lots of laughter, encouragement and lifting up each other. Thank you, ladies, for your time! Til the next one!” she wrote in the caption.

Kitchie, however, is not included in the picture. She is currently residing in Spain with her husband Carlos Lopéz.

