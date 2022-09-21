‘Ang gaganda nila’: Kitchie Nadal included in edited pic of female OPM icons having lunch

Original Pilipino Music icon Kitchie Nadal posted an edited version of the famous photo of female artists in one gathering previously shared by SessionRoad’s Hannah Olives.

Prior to this, Hannah on September 14 uploaded a picture when she had lunch with fellow OPM icons Barbie Almabis, Imago’s former vocalist Aia de Leon, Moonstar88 former vocalist Acel Bisa and Mojofly’s Lougee Basabas.

Singer-songwriter Adjeng Buenaventura was also invited.

“What an epic catch up! Lots of laughter, encouragement and lifting up each other. Thank you, ladies, for your time! Til the next one!” she wrote on Instagram with emojis that included a guitar, microphone and musical notes.

Aia said that she had the “privilege of having lunch with the queens” whom she “grew up sharing the gigging life with thru a couple of decades.”

“Thank you Hannah, Barbie, Acel, and Lougee — for the chill and fun afternoon long catch up!” she said in her own Instagram post.

“I’m over the moon to see you in the flesh, to hear some stuff about your lives, also noting great tips and recommendations from Korean saunas, hair vitamins, heal your own vertigo maneuvers, to the best healthy mac and cheese hack for picky eater kids. Really grateful for today, MORE PLEASE!” Aia added.

Kitchie, who rose to fame in the 2000s OPM scene, saw the photo through a news outlet and responded with kissing emojis: “Ayun… ang gaganda nila!”

She also uploaded an edited version of the photo where she was included among the female artists, crediting it to Barbie.

The edited photo has earned over 400 likes and reactions.

“Mas lalong gumanda ‘yung picture,” a Facebook user commented.

“Kitchie, meron pa naman po space sa harapan. Anyways, nice pix,” another online user wrote.

Kitchie is currently in Spain, where she resides with her husband Carlos Lopéz.

She and the other female artists who got together for lunch were known for holding gigs in the 2000s.

Some of Kitchie’s hits are “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin,” “Same Ground” and “Bulong.”