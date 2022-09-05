Lineup of HALLYUWEEN 2022 excites Filipino fans

Filipino fans were thrilled by the announcement of the HALLYUWEEN 2022, the country’s first Kpop Halloween party.

Among the formers are CL, EPIK HIGH, PENTAGON, KARD, GAHO x KAVE, DJ SODA, and Filipino boy group BGYO.

The event will happen at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 29, PULP Live World said in a post.

“Imagine how lit this concert can be SOLID lineups kaya sana lahat tayo makapunta,” a Twitter user wrote.

Several fans expressed excitement over the announcement of lineup.

“HUUUUY! CL, PENTAGON, KARD at si GAHO?! di ko inexpect lalo si GAHO!! Sana makapunta!!” a Facebook user said.

“G*** PENTAGON & KARD?!!!! HOY GRABE NA KAYOOOOO HINAY HINAY LANG NAMAN BAKA MAGING ISA NALANG KIDNEY KO,” another online user said in jest.

Even actress and singer Glaiza de Castro cannot contain her excitement after learning that CL will be part of the event.

OMGOMGONG CHAELIIIIINNNNNN https://t.co/qRdzFyxKwQ — Glaiza de Castro (@glaizaredux) September 5, 2022

Tickets for the HALLYUWEEN 2022 will be available in SM Tickets outlets nationwide and www.smtickets.com starting 12 noon of September 25.