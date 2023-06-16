Fans hopeful for 2NE1 reunion after Sandara Park noticed Pinoy’s cosplay tweet

Sandara Park noticed a fan’s post of individuals cosplaying 2NE1, a now defunct Korean girl group, on Twitter.

This sparked hopes of a possible mini-reunion of 2NE1.

Sandara, also known as “Dara,” was one of the members of 2NE1. The others were CL, Minzy and Park Bom.

They debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009. Amid their growing success, they went on hiatus in 2015, and then officially disbanded in 2016.

Last June 10, Bom held her first fan meet in the Philippines at the New Front Theater in Quezon City.

Some of her fans dressed up in costumes similar to the outfits worn by 2NE1 back in their heyday.

Sandara on June 12 noticed the tweet that showed a photo of these fans cosplay.

It was uploaded by Twitter user @2ne1_worldxxi.

“#2NE1 in the house! Dara, CL, Bom and Minzy,” the user tweeted.

In the replies section, Sandara expressed how delighted she was with their costumes.

“Grabe!!! Ang galing din pala magcosplay mga Pinoy fans! I’ll be looking forward to it in the future!” she wrote in her reply.

Grabe!!! Ang galing din pala magcosplay mga pinoy fans!!!! 😱👍👍👍 I’ll be looking forward to it in the future~!!! 😆😁 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 12, 2023

Sandara neither mentioned a reunion nor meeting with her former bandmates.

Some fans of 2NE1, however, speculated that she might be bringing them to the Philippines soon.

2NE1’s fandom name is Blackjack.

“2ne1 REUNION?” a group page said.

“Lam mo yan ate. Walang ganyan sa ibang lugar. Reyna kayo dito reyna,” a fan also said on Twitter.

Since disbanding, the last time 2NE1 members reunited onstage was during CL’s performance at the Coachella Festival in 2022.

This unexpected reunion shocked both online viewers and attendees at the venue.

2NE1 members also continue to keep in touch with each other during anniversaries, birthday celebrations and expressing support for each other’s projects.

Sandara, meanwhile, has been making local headlines this week.

Philippine media reported about Sandara expressing her deep gratitude to her Filipino fans who still got her back through the years.

“Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restuarant, sa lahat ng places. Kakagulat. I’m so happy!” she said in the post.

Question! Pano nyo ba ako naalala hanggang ngayon kahit matagal nako wla sa Phil. Tv show. Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restuarant, sa lahat ng places🤩 kakagulat hehe I’m so happy!!!😍 pic.twitter.com/hEdKRhiycQ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 8, 2023

Sandara also visited the Philippines again with other Korean stars last weekend. She took them to her favorite local restaurant chains, Gerry’s Grill and Jollibee.

Reports said that she is gearing for her long-awaited solo debut next month.