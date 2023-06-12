Sandara Park takes fellow Koreans to her favorite Pinoy fast food, resto

“Long time no see, my friend.”

This was what South Korean personality Sandara “Dara” Park said when she went to two Filipino food establishments with fellow South Korean personalities.

The former 2NE1 member on Monday shared pictures of her at Jollibee and Gerry’s Grill, two homegrown brands respectively known for their distinct fried chicken and sizzling sisig (grilled pork seasoned with calamansi, onions, and chili peppers).

“Long time no see, my friend,” she said on Twitter on June 12 with a face-savoring-food emoji.

“Why do you think you gain 3 kg [three kilograms] when you enter the Philippines?! There are so many delicious foods!” Dara added in Korean, as translated to English.

“The boys liked Filipino food so much~!!! Another successful Dara tour,” she continued, accompanying her post with more emojis such as a drooling face, a checkmark, and a thumbs-up gesture.

Dara posed with the famous Jollibee statue and shared a picture of the popular Chickenjoy with Jolly Spaghetti meal.

In another tweet, Dara shared that she also went to Gerry’s Grill, a restaurant known for serving all-time Filipino favorites like sisig, grilled squid, and crispy pata (pork leg).

Dara also uploaded her pictures on Instagram, where her friend and “Star Circle Quest” batchmate Joross Gamboa quipped that the Pinoy brands get her as an “endorser.”

“‘Di kayo magsisisi, paborito niya [‘to],” the actor commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“O ayan, ‘pag nakuha ka Krung, masaya na’ko sa Chicken Joy at Sisig,” Joross joke, referring to her suggested endorsement deal.

In an Instagram Story, Dara revealed that Gerry’s Grill has been her “favorite restaurant for 20 years already.”

“Thanks, Chuross, for introducing me to this amazing restaurant,” she wrote with face-savoring-food emojis. “Chuross” refers to Joross.

Previous reports said Dara was in the Philippines to shoot for SBS’ “Idol Truck Project,” an upcoming variety show highlighting small and medium-sized businesses.

The South Korean star was spotted with WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s Aron and JR, and DINDIN.