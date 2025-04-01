‘Sumakses’: Fans over the moon after Sandara Park attends G-Dragon’s concert

Several Filipino fans were left in a “kilig” frenzy after K-pop star Sandara Park, known as Dara, shared photos of herself attending BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s “Übermensch” concert in South Korea.

“One and only [G-Dragon],” Dara wrote on Instagram.

G-Dragon and Dara, both former YG Entertainment artists, are known to have a close relationship.

The two, referred to by fans as “Daragon,” said they are close friends and labelmates.

They have previously collaborated on the song “Hello.”

Their fans, dubbed “Applers”, were happy to see Dara support G-dragon.

“OH MY GOD!! PUSO KO!!!” an Instagram user wrote, with a heart emoji.

“Sumakses (Success) na naman tayo mga mansanas,” an online user commented.

“Glad you’ve attended GD’s con, and in a couple of weeks its your turn and 2ne1 right?” another said, referring to the reunion concert of Dara’s former girl group, 2NE1.

Others noticed that Dara was wearing a customized jacket.

“THE CUSTOMIZED JACKET UNNIEEEEEE,” an Instagram user said.

“‘One and only’ then customised jacket,” another commented.

“Is that the vintage jacket that GD customized for her??” an online user asked.

G-Dragon is set to return to the Philippines on May 17, 2025, for a concert at the Philippine Arena.