Spotted: Anne Curtis, Sandara Park’s ‘tsismisan’ caught on cam at Singapore GP

A video of “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis and South Korean personality Sandara Park mingling at the Singapore Grand Prix 2026 while Stray Kids’ Felix was being interviewed earned buzz.

A Filipino posted a clip in which a journalist from Sky Sports approached Felix, a member of the South Korean boy group, for an interview.

Before that, however, the camera panned to other people on the red carpet with him.

It included Sandara and Anne, who were spotted talking to each other.

“Huling-huli pa ang tsismisan ni Anne at Sandara,” the Filipino said on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 11.

Huling-huli pa ang tsismisan ni Anne at Sandara https://t.co/lPGcXS36jj — Nabi ✧ (@QueenDarong) October 11, 2026

The post has garnered 102,400 views, 3,400 likes, and 332 reposts from other Filipinos, who expressed amusement at Anne and Sandara’s interaction.

“Atakeeee marites ang peg ni Anne at Dara HAHAHA,” an X user commented.

“Marites” is a Filipino slang term referring to someone who loves gossip.

“Nag-chismis ‘yung dalawang besties,” another user quipped.

“Taray ni Anne pumunta sa SG [Singapore] para makipag-chismisan kay Krung, eme, hahaha, ang cute!!” commented a different Pinoy.

“Ano po chika natin diyan, maem @annecurtissmith, @krungy21,” another X user wrote, tagging the accounts of Anne and Sandara.

Sandara attended the Singapore Grand Prix 2026, where she was spotted hanging out with Formula 1 drivers and attending exclusive race events.

Meanwhile, Anne attended the prestigious motor racing event for the first time as a guest and a “Friend of the House” for champagne house Moët & Chandon.

The Singapore Grand Prix is part of the Formula One World Championships, the highest class of worldwide racing for open-wheel, single-seater formula racing cars run by the Formula One Group.