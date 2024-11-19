‘Icon na talaga’: Blackjacks meet ride-hailing app drivers who know 2NE1

Even ride-hailing drivers and riders are familiar with South Korean girl group 2NE1.

Testimonies of some Pinoy “Blackjacks,” the group’s fandom name, encountering such individuals were shared online after the quartet held their two-day sold-out “Welcome Back” tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 16 and 17.

The reunion concert delighted fans who last witnessed the group perform in 2014, when they held their “All or Nothing World Tour” before disbanding in 2016.

It was also memorable for Pinoys who witnessed 2NE1 perform Sandara “Dara” Park‘s first-ever single fresh from her “Star Circle Quest” stint, “In Our Out.”

CL, who had not danced to the song before, grooved to its choreography, while Park Bom sang some Filipino parts.

RELATED: 2NE1 delights Pinoy ‘Blackjacks’ with ‘In Or Out’ performance

The concert was a “dream come true” for Sandara, who used to be an actress based in the Philippines and considers the country her “second home,” as well as the group’s.

The tour also evoked similar feelings among some ordinary Filipinos familiar with the South Korean who started her entertainment career in Manila.

On Sunday, November 17, a fan shared a clip of her Grab driver who played “Fire,” one of 2NE1’s most popular songs, in the car as soon as he learned that she came from the concert.

“Going home from 2NE1 Manila concert. Nagtanong driver na na-book ko, anong meron ngayon sa MOA. Nalaman niya 2NE1, wow ‘yung grupo ni Sandara Park?!” the X user narrated.

“Ayun, may pa-encore tuloy si kuya. Pinatay niya after this ‘yung Waze para wala daw sapaw sa kanta. Kahit sino sa Pinas kilala ka @krungy21,” she added, tagging Sandara’s account.

Going home from 2NE1 Manila concert. Nagtanong driver na nabook ko anong meron ngayon sa moa. Nalaman niya 2NE1, wow yung grupo ni Sandara Park?! Ayun may pa-encore tuloy si kuya. Pinatay niya after this yung waze para wala daw sapaw sa kanta 😅❤️ Kahit sino sa pinas kilala ka… pic.twitter.com/4jq7hUzRDW — Mandy (@ohmandy7) November 17, 2024

Another online user claimed to have encountered a similar driver who showed knowledge of the girl group.

“‘Yung Grab din namin papunta nung Day 1 concert, sabi sa’min, buti daw nakabalik sila (2NE1) at ‘di daw nakalimot si @krungy21 bumalik sa Pinas HUHU. Tapos sabi sa’min, enjoy daw kami sa concert pagbaba. Grabe talaga, 2NE1 is so known and loved by the Filipino people,” the online user shared.

“‘Yung Grab driver din na nasakyan ko ng [Day 1] nung nalaman na 2NE1 may concert, [automatic] Sandara naisip niya. At alam niyang sikat 2NE1 and nabanggit pa niya SCQ [Star Circle Quest] ni Sandy. Muntik na rin siya tumama sa name ni CL, sabi niya C1. Haha,” a different fan shared.

“‘Yung driver din ng na-rent namin updated eh, sabi niya ’10 years ago na noong huling concert nila dito ano. Kaya sold out agad.’ Tapos forda chika siya, kahit may naiwan kaming isang kasama. Hahahaha,” another X user said.

“Naging icon na talaga si Sandara dito. Kahit ‘yung tambay sa may Baclaran (dun kasi ako sumakay ng jeep pauwi sa amin), nakita banner ko na may 2NE1, tinanong ako kung ‘yun ba yung kay Sandara, sabi ko opo,” a different Pinoy shared.

Sandara, despite only finishing as a runner-up in “Star Circle Quest” in 2005, became a household name in Philippine showbiz after her stint in the show, earning the moniker “Pambansang Krung-Krung ng Pilipinas” because of her quirkiness.

She also recorded albums with Filipino songs, one of which was certified gold and platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

Sandara returned to her home country in 2007 and eventually became a member of YG Entertainment’s 2NE1, assuming the stage name Dara.

The group comprises her, CL, Park Bom, and Minzy.