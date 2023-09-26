Fans elated over Sandara Park, SB19’s upcoming collab

Finally!

This was what fans are exclaiming as K-pop superstar Sandara Park shared photos of herself with P-pop boy group SB19 on her social media account on Monday, September 25.

Sandara kept her caption for the photo with SB19 simple. “Nice meeting you guys~!!! With #SB19,” she wrote.

Based on the photo, Sandara and SB19 were at a recording studio.

The photo delighted fans of Sandara and SB19, making them speculate if a collaboration between the artists is forthcoming.

“Gento collab incoming,” one comment on Sandara’s Instagram account reads.

But there is no need to speculate as Sandara and SB19 are indeed working on a project together.

At an event last August, Sandara revealed that a collaboration with the P-pop sensation is in the works.

“Sa Christmas pa pero abangan niyo. I’m looking forward to it,” Sandara said during the event.

The former 2NE1 member is the country as she was a guest in the Manila concert of GOT7 member BamBam last Friday, September 22.

She was also supposed to appear at the “AWAKE: A New Beginning” music festival in Cebu City on Saturday, September 23. However, the event producer announced days before the event that music festival was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances and unpredictable weather condition.”

Sandara expressed sadness over the cancelation of the event and thanked her fans for their support and understanding.

