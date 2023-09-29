Sandara Park teased by Pinoys for empty local beer pic: ‘Very Pinay’

Sandara Park has kept sharing a part of Filipino culture with her colleagues in Korea years after she has left the country.

This has become evident again during her latest visit in the Philippines.

On September 28, Sandara uploaded photos of the food items she and her staff ate during their stay in the Philippines. One of the photos showed a table of empty cans of San Miguel beer, a popular brand of homegrown beer.

In her post, the Korean star quipped that she “unfortunately” only gained one kilogram while her staff gained three kilograms after the trip.

“Food monster Dara in Manila! Unfortunately, I only gained 1 [kilogram] this trip coz of my hectic schedule but my staff gained 3k g,” she wrote.

Food monster Dara in Manila~!!! 😋😋😋🥓🥚🌽🍕🍟🍔🍝🍲🥟🍚🍦🍺🍻🍽️🥢 unfortunately… I only gained 1kg this trip coz of my hectic schedule but my staffs gained 3kg 😁🤣 success~!!! 👍 #TeamDaraManila #FoodMonster pic.twitter.com/Oa5DBfg6DC — Sandara Park (@krungy21) September 28, 2023

Sandara also shared another post where she uploaded more food photos. These include plates of tocino and egg, cups of rice and crab dishes.

Amid the food items she featured in her photos, the snapshot showing empty San Miguel beer bottles caught the most attention among Filipino users.

San Miguel beer and its varieties are favorite, affordable beers among Pinoys on nights out. It can also be purchased almost anywhere, from groceries to sari-sari stores.

“Very Pinay talaga sa san mig!” an X user said.

“Free promo for sanmig haha,” another Filipino said on the X app.

“Titang tita iniinom ni Darong pilsen hahahaha,” another Filipino said.

A follower also asked Sandara how many local beer bottles she can finish.

To this, the K-pop star replied:

1~2 bottles so I can go home with my 2 legs. But my staffs….?! My god they can finish the whole BOX!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) September 28, 2023

Sandara visited the Philippines last week to support GOT7’s BamBam for his first solo concert in Manila.

She also appeared on ABS-CBN’s Showtime to perform her song “Festival” from her debut album and other songs from her former group 2ne1.

In the episode, Sandara expressed her deep gratitude to the Filipinos who continued to support her after all these years.

“Kaya mahal na mahal ko ang Pilipinas eh at dito ako nanggaling ‘di ba at lalo na dito sa ABS-CBN,” she said during the show.

