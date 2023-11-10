‘Nostalgia’: Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia’s ‘It’s Showtime’ guesting got Pinoys emotional

Viewers of ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” turned emotional after previous mainstay hosts Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia returned as guests.

Billy, Coleen and their son Amari were guests of Vice Ganda for his group’s performance during the “Magpasikat” segment of the November 9 episode of the noontime variety show.

The team comprising Vice, Cianne Dominguez and Jackie Gonzaga explored the concept of healing and unfulfilled dreams in their futuristic yet tear-jerking production onstage.

The Crawford family appeared during the epilogue of the performance, surprising other “It’s Showtime” hosts and the viewers of the episode.

Some Filipinos took to social media to share video clips of this moment.

“Yung luha ko ayaw ng tumigil. So happy to finally see Billy and Coleen back on It’s Showtime stage. Nostalgia,” an X user posted.

Long-time supporters of “It’s Showtime” also expressed how emotional they got after spotting Billy amid the mist.

“The nostalgia hits so hard. As an original Showtime viewer, witnessing Billy on Showtime today brings back memories of the past. Before we had Jhong and Vhong, we had Billy and Vhong as a duo. Thank you, Billy Crawford. We miss you so much on It’s Showtime,” an X user said.

“Legit na nakakaiyak. Nakakailang rewind na ako ng Showtime sa YT. Gusto kong namnamin,” a Filipino on the X app commented.

“As a Showtime fan, kinilabutan and na-teary eyed ako paglabas ni Billy. THE WORLD IS HEALING! Billy & Coleen, back on It’s Showtime stage,” another X user said with a crying emoji.

Team Vice’s full performance can still be streamed on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Billy and Coleen were among the “It’s Showtime” hosts for years until the former’s network transfer to TV5 in 2020.

In November 2019, Billy and Vice also unfollowed each other on Instagram that year, sparking feud rumors between both celebrities.

Following Team Vice’s “unkabogable” performance, Vice revealed that he and Billy had already reconciled in private.

“Lingid sa kaalaman niyo, okay na kami ni Billy,” the comedian said, emphasizing that his guesting was in line with their concept.

“Dahil ang concept ay healing, bigla kong naisip na ‘I think hindi lang natin sinasabi ‘yung salitang ‘healing,’ pinaparamdam din natin.’ Billy’s presence here today and the Madlang People knowing na we are okay, baka ma-inspire kayo dito na mag-heal din,” Vice said.

“It’s about time na makipag-reconcile lalo na sa mga taong mahalaga sa inyo. Kasi si Billy, he’s one very important person sa buhay ko. At the end of the day, you’re my best friend and I love you very much,” he added.

Billy, meanwhile, apologized to the “Madlang People.”

“I’m sorry, Madlang People. I’m sorry, Kapamilya. Magpapakumbaba na po ako. Gagawin ko kasi ang lahat para sa aking kapamilya,” he said.

