SB19 works with acclaimed producers for summer anthem ‘Moonlight’

Wondering why SB19‘S latest single, summer anthem “Moonlight,” is extremely catchy and danceable?

The P-pop powerhouse is back with another hit following the global smash of “GENTO” in 2023.

“Moonlight” is SB19’s new dance track which is infused with sweat-spangled beats and deep, infectious grooves ideal for a dance-pop banger.

In “Moonlight,” SB19 expresses the song’s sensual pining with remarkable finesse, basking in the glow of the night’s blissful moment with lyrics such as “Doing what we do in the moonlight / I’ll be loving you, baby all night.”

The track was produced by US-based producer and DJ Ian Asher, Chinese electronic producer Terry Zhong, and Lenno Linjama.

It was mixed by Serge Courtois, who has worked with some of the biggest music stars, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Alessia Cara, Nick Jonas, LANY and Madison Beer.

According to the award-winning pop quintet, working with Ian Asher and Terry was an inspiring experience.

The group added that the collaboration gave them an entirely different perspective when it comes to music-making.

“We’ve met Ian Asher during our tour in the US, and we were surprised at how talented and prolific he is at such a young age,” SB19 said in a statement.

“This kind of music is new to us. The production is very current yet experimental, but it also gives us room to explore and

expand our horizons as artists. The collaboration really brought out the best of all worlds, and being part of the process, really opened our creative realm to exciting new possibilities,” they added.

Ian is a DJ and music producer known for his remixes and mashups of famous songs by artists like Gotye, Michael Jackson and Rockwell.

Meanwhile, Terry is a Chinese tropical house/trap DJ and music producer who graduated from the Berklee College of Music.

The release of “Moonlight” comes with a music video (MV) conceptualized and directed by SB19’s Justin De Dios.

The minimalist vibe of the MV is paired with slick choreography that finds the multi-talented boyband embracing a fun but eclectic persona in all their “poker face” glory.

“The song has euphoric undertones lyrics-wise, so I wanted to play around with that concept and inject a little bit of craziness and out-of-this-world treatment,” Justin explained.

“It’s a very simple but minimalist take, but the dance choreography really elevates the visuals to a different level. I

can’t really explain the concept without revealing too much. I’m just excited,” he added.

“Moonlight” serves as SB19’s first release since “GENTO,” which became a viral sensation on TikTok and other similar platforms in the Philippines and Asia.

It is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Liquid State/Sony Music Philippines.

The P-Pop group wrapped up their “PAGTATAG!” World Tour in Japan last April 29, and is currently gearing up for a two-day concert in Manila on May 18 and 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.