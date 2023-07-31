Philippines to Hollywood: SB19 forms crowd with street performance in LA

Pinoy Pop (P-Pop) boy group SB19 performed their hit songs in front of a crowd in Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles and Filipinos could not be more proud.

Following their “Pagtatatag World Tour” concert stop at Los Angeles, California, SB19 shared clips of them dancing to their songs “Gento,” “Crimzone” and “Bazinga” on the iconic street via Instagram story, delighting fans back home in the Philippines.

Proud fans praised the P-Pop group for performing free of charge despite the heat and their concert the night before.

“They danced 3 songs. Bazinga, Gento and Crimzone. In the middle of “Hollywood Boulevard”! May I repeat, in the middle of heat and the streets. 😭@SB19Official #SB19 #PAGTATAGWorldTour,” said a fan on Twitter.

“It really does drive us crazy with how things are happening in your career, but one thing is for sure, YOU DESERVE EVERY BLESSING YOU ARE RECEIVING NOW. That is the fruit of your hard work. SB19 AT HOLLYWOOD BLVD @SB19Official #SB19 #SB19PAGTATAG,” another tweeted.

Fans, collectively called A’Tin, also could not help but compare the group’s performance turnout between then and now, remembering how SB19 busked in a local mall with only a few people showing up.

“The emotions overwhelm me as I watch SB19 on the legendary Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. It’s a surreal experience to witness the growth of them, from that intimate busking performance with just a handful of people in the Philippines to this grand stage,” a Twitter user commented.

After stopping by Philippine cities, SB19 is in the United States for their “Pagtatag World Tour.” They are set to perform in New York and Washington, DC before moving on to Canada this August.

