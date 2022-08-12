‘WYAT [Where You At]’: SB19 to embark on world tour, release new single

After a year, SB19 announced their return to the music scene and said that they will hold a world tour and release a new single next month.

WYAT [Where You At] Tour will kick off on September 17 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, followed by a series of shows in Clark, Cebu, and Davao, among others.

Following the local shows of SB19, the group will fly to the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, to name a few.

More details about the international tour will be announced in October.

The group’s next single, also titled “WYAT,” will be released on September 2.

The group said the disco-pop song “highlights the urgency of disconnection to reconnection of the times.”

“It’s been a year, the word ‘hiatus’ may sound negative, but we took it from a different perspective. We maximized the opportunity to think more as to what we can improve on, how we can prepare for our comeback,” SB19 Stell said.

“We are thrilled to be releasing a new song for our fans. Bigger, better. I hope that ATIN will appreciate at best the work we’ve done for our upcoming tour.” Ken said.

Josh revealed that this would be their first time holding their own concert overseas. He also expressed his excitement to meet their international fans.

The Ppop hitmakers performed at the Expo 2020 Dubai in March this year.

Meanwhile, Justin said their group is hands-on in the creative process for their upcoming concert tour, from conceptualization to choreography, from promotion strategy to visual ideation.

Prior to the world tour announcement, a series of cryptic riddles and teasers were posted by SB19 on their social media account. The online content excited fans who expressed their hopes and excitement for the group’s comeback.



“So excited for you guys!!! Missed you but happy your song still helped me while I was away. Can’t wait to catch up on your content,” a fan said.

“My soul is alive!!!” a fan wrote.

“WYAT I know this would be a bop way back ozone con..I will manifest that this song will be a groundbreaking hit song for SB19!” a social media user said.

“Papunta na tayo sa exciting part!” a Twitter user wrote with a blue heart.

Last year, SB19 also performed at the Big Dome for the Our Zone concert to mark the group’s anniversary.

SB19 composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin debuted in 2018 with the track “Tilaluha.”

Some of the group’s popular songs are “MAPA,“ “What” and “Bazinga.”