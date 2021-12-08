SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs replacing BTS

P-pop supergroup SB19 expressed their gratitude to their fans following news that they made it to the top spot on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart this week.

They are also the first act to replace South Korean boy group BTS which has been ranking number one for the first six weeks since the chart’s existence.

Billboard on Tuesday reported that SB19 climbed to the top spot of the chart with “Bazinga,” their third single from their EP “Pagsibol.”

Last week, the song was on the eighth spot on the chart.

It has been on the chart for a total of five weeks.

“Bazinga” amassed 1.5 million Twitter mentions (or up 67%) in the tracking week from November 26 to December 2.

It is SB19’s first time to top any chart, according to Billboard.

The group’s ascension follows their performance of the song at the 34th Awit Awards, the annual awards bestowed by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

SB19 was nominated for four awards and won the trophy for People’s Voice Favorite Song for “Hanggang Sa Huli.”

The group thanked their fans, the A’TIN, following their Billboard milestone.

“Wow! Thank you A’TIN for bringing us to the Top Spot on the Billboard #HotTrendingSongs!” they said on a social media post on Tuesday.

“Thank you again, A’TIN!” the group also said on Twitter.

The Hot Trending Songs chart of Billboard is powered by Twitter.

It tracks global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across the microblogging platform, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days.

Billboard said that the chart tracks what songs are people talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.