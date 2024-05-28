‘Entering heaven’: BINI gives 2021 song ‘Na Na Na’ an a cappella rendition

BINI member Sheena Catacutan posted a video of the P-pop girl group singing an a cappella rendition of their 2021 song “Na Na Na” on Monday.

The youngest talent of the “Nation’s Girl Group” captioned the one-minute clip with “nanana entering heaven ver.”

It also reads as “Na Na Na entering heaven version.”

The video features the girls singing while seated in a circular formation.

nanana entering heaven ver. pic.twitter.com/EOn0ULFHcs — Sheena Catacutan (@bini_sheena) May 27, 2024

It has amassed viral status, garnering over 465,000 views, 39,000 likes, 15,000 reposts and 838 comments so far.

The video amazed the girl group’s fans and supporters, who shared their reactions in the replies thread and the quotes.

“OMG, GANITO PALA SA LANGIT,” an online user commented.

“THIS IS SO EARGASMMM,” another user wrote.

“Grabeeeeee, para talagang nasa langit, grabe ang mga bosesssss,” commented a different Pinoy with crying emojis.

Another X user claimed that the girl group read the “witchcraft” allegations about their other song, “Salamin, Salamin.”

“They saw the ‘Salamin, Salamin’ witchcraft allegations and deem it proper to exorcise the diablooms,” the user commented with a laughing emoji. “Blooms” refers to the fans of the girl group, with the fandom name “Bloom.”

A local church group recently theorized that the BINI song “Salamin, Salamin” was about witchcraft.

It also posted a screengrab of a book by Viivi James titled “Mirror Magic (Scrying, Spells, Curses and Other Witch Crafts)” and juxtaposed it with the song’s lyrics, some of which were highlighted.

The church group highlighted the phrase “mahiwagang salamin” and attempted to connect it with scrying.

Scrying involves gazing into a medium with the hopes of receiving messages of visions that may offer revelation or prophecy. The medium is supposed to have reflective surfaces like mirrors.

The practice is often associated with the occult.

In a press conference, BINI members Colet Vergara and Maloi Ricalde denied allegations that the “Salamin, Salamin” song was about “witchcraft.”

“Actually, nakita ko po ‘yun, ‘yung post na ‘yon. Nakakatawa po… meron pa pong mas nakakatawa, pero hindi ko po pwedeng sabihin. Pero nakakatawa,” Colet said on May 27.

“Natatawa na lang po kami na may mga ganoon na pong nabubuong kwento, theory-theory po ‘yung mga tao,” she added.

“Fake news po ‘yun. Hindi po witchcraft ang ‘Salamin, Salamin.’ Maganda lang ‘yung song,” Maloi said with a gesture of her hand.

“Salamin, Salamin” was the same song whose music video previously earned international attention on the X (formerly Twitter) platform after a user shared being impressed with the girl group’s performance.

The song was also used by Netflix Philippines to promote the iconic Filipino horror film “Feng Shui” headlined by Kris Aquino.

BINI is also the girl group behind the viral summer hit “Pantropiko,” which has inspired dance covers from different Filipinos.

