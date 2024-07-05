‘Unserious queen’: BLOOMs collate BINI Sheena’s quirky moments

BINI Sheena Catacutan is the girl group’s resident “kalog” queen, according to fans collectively called BLOOMs.
With their recent three-day concert concluding, fans could not help but collate Sheena’s most memorable quirky moments.
First off, Sheena’s interaction with the production crew at their concert.
The TikTok video garnered 443,000 likes and 2.5 million views.
Another crowd favorite is Sheena’s spiel onstage during the concert after her solo performance.
During the “BINIverse” concert, Sheena performed an explosive dance number to Rihanna’s “Woo” and “Pour It Up”.
One does not need to be a certified Bloom to know that behind the powerful dancer is an even livelier personality. Thus, the “Sheena core” edits that rake in likes and laughter online.
She always surprises people with the things she blurts out, leaving people amused, but also confused at times.
Sheena’s humor that is well-showcased in interviews is also well-documented during live streams and fan interactions.
One great example is a moment between her and a graduating fan.
Sheena is the youngest member and the main dancer of the group.
While BINI took some time off after the successful concert, they are reportedly staging a bigger one on October 4 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
The grand concert will commence after overseas and regional stops of their first concert.