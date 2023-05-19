SB19 delivers powerful new dance track ‘GENTO’ ahead of new EP

Acclaimed Pinoy pop group SB19 dropped their new music video “Gento”, a catchy wordplay from a Caviteño word, on YouTube on Friday, May 19.

“Gento” is a prerelease track for their upcoming new EP called “Pagtatag.” This will be their second EP after “Pagsibol” in 2021.

The music video revolves around the multiple meanings of the Filipino word in the title.

“Gento” is a Caviteño term that means “ganito,” which translates to “like this” in English. It also sounds like “ginto,” which translates to “gold” in English. Moreover, it is also a shortened version of the Tagalog term “ganito.”

Members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin are mostly seen working hard as they mined for gold. They also delivered a powerful choreography in a large quarry.

“Gento”, therefore, delivers a powerful message of their growth as a group, after years of refinement—just like gold.

The word’s multiple meanings are also effortlessly and cleverly incorporated into the lyrics of the song. It is produced and written by the group’s leader Pablo.

So far, the music video garnered more than 224,000 views on YouTube.

SB19 also promoted the music video and the single on their social media accounts.

Following the release of the song, the keyword “Gento”, the hashtag #GENTO_MusicVideoOutNow and other related hashtags reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

SB19’s fans, collectively called A’Tin, encouraged each other to ramp up the song’s streaming numbers.

They also gushed over their favorite moments and lyrics of “Gento.”

“Pagtatag,” meanwhile, is promoted as part of SB19’s story for their Ikalawang Yugto trilogy. The trilogy alludes to the concept of “Pagsibol” and two more releases in the future.

The upcoming album will be released on June 9. It will have six tracks, which are poised to explore more music genres and music styles than their previous releases.

Aside from new music, SB19 will also hold a world tour starting next month.

It will kick off at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 24 to 25.

This international tour will come on the heels of their successful WYAT [Where You At] Tour that ended early this month.

This concert series started on Sept. 17, 2022, following the release of their previous chart-topping track “WYAT (Where You At).”

