‘Nakakakilig’: AEGIS band excited as Felip joins ‘Christmas Bonus’ concert

Iconic OPM band AEGIS said it is giddy with the addition of P-pop soloist Felip, also known as Ken of SB19, in their upcoming “Christmas Bonus” concert for December.

The Wish Music Awards’ “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” for 2023 will join the legendary rock band’s Holiday-themed concert as a special guest at the Theater at Solaire on December 20 from 8 p.m. onwards.

AEGIS expressed excitement over his inclusion in a Facebook post on December 1.

“Eto na talaga,” the band said with a sparkling emoji. “So excited to announce this NEW addition to our celebration on December 20, 2023!”

“Bukod kay Mr. Jose Mari Chan at The Manila Strings Machine, sasamahan rin tayo ng Breakthrough Artist of the Year na si FELIP! And, yes! THE FELIP SUPERIOR!” AEGIS said with a chick emoji.

“Nakakakilig [kasi] parang the other day nag-Gento Gento lang mi, pero karon naa nay FELIP! Bisdak represent!!!” it exclaimed.

It roughly translates to: “It’s exciting because the other day we just did Gento Gento, but now there’s FELIP! Bisdak represent!!!”

“Gento Gento” refers to “Gento,” SB19’s powerful pop-hip-hop track about empowerment. It is the lead single of their second extended play (EP) album, “Pagtatag!”

Felip is also SB19’s vocalist and main dancer.

The P-pop boy group is considered the first Korean-trained Filipino idol group to earn international recognition following several Billboard chart appearances since 2019.

Meanwhile, Felip in the Holiday concert will be joined by Christmas music icon Jose Mari Chan, known for his beloved classics and Christmas-themed repertoire.

Also called the “Father of Philippine Christmas Music,” he is the soulful voice behind the bestselling 1990 album “Christmas In Our Hearts” which features several hits that receive airplay during the “-Ber” months like clockwork.

Both will perform with AEGIS in its year-end celebration, which aims to showcase the career-spanning legacy of the powerhouse band and its signature anthems that made an impact on many people’s lives.

The event will be backed by the Manila String Machine, a 15-piece orchestra that will render the band’s songs with “intricate arrangements that elevate the experience of listening to AEGIS live.”

The orchestra will add a more intricate take on the best-selling pop group’s rock-flavored and ballad-heavy catalog.

Formed during the mid-1990s, AEGIS is known for their pop-rock songs and power ballads such as “Halik,” “Luha” and “Basang-basa sa Ulan,” among many others.

Their songs also became the basis of the popular jukebox musical “Rak of Aegis.”

They are also responsible for the iconic song “Christmas Bonus,” the carrier single of their 10-track “Paskung-Pasko” album.

Tickets for the band’s Christmas concert are available at Ticketworld outlets nationwide and on their official website.

