‘Christmas bonus, ating inaasahan’: Aegis to hold first Christmas concert in December

Is your Christmas bonus ready?

It better be — especially if you’re a fan of Filipino rock band Aegis.

The OPM icon just announced that they will hold a Christmas concert at the Theatre At Solaire in Paranaque City on December 20.

The aptly titled “AEGIS: The Christmas Bonus Concert” will feature the band’s Christmas-themed songs and their career-spanning hits.

The official announcement for the concert said that the event will be backed by an orchestra and will render the band’s songs with “intricate arrangements that elevate the experience of listening to AEGIS live.”

AEGIS also said that they want the concert to be as “festive and colorful” as possible.

“It’s hard to imagine the Christmas season with music that signifies humanity and love. We feel that this concert is a great way to uplift our spirits during trying times,” the band said in a press statement.

“At the same time, we want to perform with the goal of spreading happiness and positivity among those who are yearning for something to make them feel at home.”

Formed during the mid-1990s, the seven-member band Aegis is known for their pop-rock songs and power ballads such as “Halik” and “Basang-basa sa Ulan,” among many others.

The band’s songs also became the basis of the popular jukebox musical “Rak of Aegis.“

Many Filipinos may be familiar with the band for “Christmas Bonus,” the likely inspiration for the holiday concert. The song, as the title suggests, urges companies to give their employees holiday incentives.

This makes this particular Aegis track a popular song and meme among Filipinos waiting and hoping to receive a bonus for the holidays.

Part of the lyrics of “Christmas Bonus” goes: “Sa t’wing darating ang Kapaskuhan/Ang Christmas bonus, ating inaasahan/Sa mga kumpanyang pinagtatrabahuhan/Tunay natin itong kailangan.”

The song’s iconic lyrics go: “Kaya’y ibigay n’yo na ang aming Christmas bonus/Pati na ang 13th month pay para lahat, okay na okay,”

A Christmas bonus is a form of benefit an employer may give employees around the holiday season. It is different from a 13th month pay, a form of monetary benefit equivalent to the monthly basic compensation received by an employee, computed pro-rata according to the number of months within a year that the employee has rendered service to the employer.

Tickets for “AEGIS: The Christmas Bonus Concert” will go on sale on Friday, October 13 via Ticketworld outlets and the band’s official website. — Chuck Smith