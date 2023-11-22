‘Feeling blessed’: Husband gifts stay-at-home mom 13th month pay

A stay-at-home mother was touched after being gifted with a “13th month pay” by her husband.

Prell Agno, a home-bound wife and mom to a one-year and nine-month-old son, shared that her husband gave her an envelope that he said was her “13th month pay as a mother [and] as a wife.”

She shared a photo of an envelope on Facebook on November 16 with a “feeling blessed” status.

“Hooy! Grabe! Ang swerte ko sa asawa ko, Lord. Thank you, daddy, though hindi na kailangan, pero thank you pa rin. Hindi dahil sa pera kundi dahil sa thought na ginawa mo ito,” Prell wrote, as translated into English.

“Sorry if may times na pagod ako to serve you, pero please know na ‘pag naka-rest ako at kahit may sakit ako, I will make sure to do my best to perform my duty as wife and mommy. I hope I did!” she added.

“I love you so much, kayo dalawa ni baby. Becoming a full-time mom and wife was the best decision I ever made because of you two,” Prell continued.

She also shared a message to other full-time moms like her.

“Okay lang walang ganito, basta happy kayo na na serve [niyo] ‘yung family [niyo], best Christmas ever na ‘yun! You got me, mommy! Merry Christmas to all full-time [moms]! The best ka!” Prell said.

Her post has amassed a whopping number of 8,100 likes and reactions, 42,000 shares and 6,600 comments so far.

Filipinos could not help but comment “sana all” in her post.

“Sana all, [ma’am],” a Facebook user commented.

“Sana lahat. Lodi, Alexis M. Agno,” another user wrote, tagging Prell’s husband. He is a licensed real estate consultant at Hanep Buhay, the couple’s own real estate business.

“Wow. Sana all, sis,” commented a different Pinoy with emojis of a shocked face and a heart.

“How sweet naman… sana ol [all]!” exclaimed another user with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts.

Prell said that she “never expected” her post to go viral as she just wanted to share her happiness.

“My husband just wanted me to buy anything for myself,” she said to Smart Parenting when asked about the reason behind the initiative.

The full-time mom added that she cried when she received it since she was really surprised.

Prell said that the money would go to her personal needs like new clothing. She will also use it to buy Christmas gifts for her loved ones.

The 13th-month pay is a monetary benefit equivalent to the monthly basic compensation received by an employee in a workplace.

It is computed pro-rated according to the number of months within a year that the employee has rendered service to the employer.

The pay is supposed to be received by rank-and-file employees regardless of the nature of their employment and irrespective of the methods by which they are paid.

The 13th month pay should not be paid later than December 24 of each year.