Jose Mari Chan to make holidays merry with AEGIS ‘Christmas Bonus’ concert

The Philippine Christmas season is set to become more festive as the country’s legendary Christmas icon, Jose Mari Chan, will grace the “Christmas Bonus” concert of iconic OPM icon AEGIS.

The diamond-selling “Christmas In Our Hearts” hitmaker is one of the special guest acts of the legendary rock band’s Holiday-themed concert at the Theater at Solaire on December 20 from 8 p.m. onwards.

Jose Mari, known for his beloved classics and Christmas-themed repertoire, will perform a surprise set that will lighten the mood of the star-studded lineup.

Also called the “Father of Philippine Christmas Music,” he is the soulful voice behind the bestselling 1990 album “Christmas In Our Hearts” which features several hits that receive airplay during the “-Ber” months like clockwork.

Some of these anthems are “Christmas in Our Hearts,” “A Perfect Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Give Me Your Heart for Christmas” and “Mary’s Boy Child,” among others.

The recording superstar’s popularity during the festive period has prompted TIME magazine to dub him the “Mariah Carey of the Philippines’ Christmas Season.”

Both Jose Mari and the “Songbird Supreme” simultaneously dominate airwaves once the first months of the “-Ber” season begin.

This coming Christmas season, he will make festivities merrier with his presence at AEGIS’ year-end celebration, which aims to showcase the career-spanning legacy of the powerhouse band and its signature anthems that made an impact on many people’s lives.

The event will be backed by the Manila String Machine, a 15-piece orchestra that will render the band’s songs with “intricate arrangements that elevate the experience of listening to AEGIS live.”

The orchestra will add a more intricate take on the best-selling pop group’s rock-flavored and ballad-heavy catalog.

Formed during the mid-1990s, the seven-member band is known for their pop-rock songs and power ballads such as “Halik,” “Luha” and “Basang-basa sa Ulan,” among many others.

Their songs also became the basis of the popular jukebox musical “Rak of Aegis.“

They are also responsible for the iconic song “Christmas Bonus,” the carrier single of their 10-track “Paskung-Pasko” album.

The song, as the title suggests, urges companies to give their employees holiday incentives after a full year of work.

Tickets for the band’s Christmas concert are available at Ticketworld outlets nationwide and on their official website .

SSVIP ticketholders are entitled to a “Meet and Greet” session after the concert.

