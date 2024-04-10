Solaire to open new integrated resort in Quezon City: What to expect

Solaire Resort is bringing its signature brand closer to Metro Manila’s northern residents as it is set to open in Quezon City next month.

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (BRC), owner and operator of Solaire Resort Entertainment City, announced that it is opening Solaire Resort North, its second integrated resort (IR) in May.

The 1.5-hectare resort, located at the heart of Quezon City, is brought to life by esteemed architecture firms Aedas and Casas+Architects, with contemporary interiors designed by Habitus Design Group.

According to BRC, this is a USD $1 billion investment.

Here’s what you can expect in the resort, touted as the “first of its kind” in the city, that offers gaming, entertainment, gastronomic offerings, as well as five-star facilities and amenities:

The resort stands at 38 floors, with 526 opulent guest rooms and suites

It has 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four casino levels

Foodies can enjoy scrumptious dishes at its signature restaurants such as Finestra Italian Steakhouse – offering contemporary Italian cuisine; Yakumi – Japanese delicacies; Red Lantern – authentic Chinese food

– offering contemporary Italian cuisine; – Japanese delicacies; – authentic Chinese food Solaire Resort North also houses dining options offering regional Filipino, Asian and international flavors as well as bars and lounges with wide selection of spirit cocktails.

The resort also has event venues, wellness facilities with spa, sauna, plunge pools and a state-of-the-art gym.

There are also family-oriented spaces such as a dedicated pool area for children and an interactive Kids Club.

Aside from these, the resort has a special feature curated art program and display comprised of celebrated names in the local and international art scenes, that highlights the resort’s spaces.

BRC Chair and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Razon said that his team is excited and proud to share their new property and resort that follows Solaire Resort in Entertainment City, Parañaque City.

“From a decade ago when we opened Solaire Resort Entertainment City, it has always been our mission to provide a fresh yet indulgent brand of luxury that has not been experienced in the Philippines before. With Solaire Resort North, we uphold the same mission in the hope that the property’ presence and operation will support Quezon City’s endeavors to enhance and promote tourism, generate employment for Filipinos, and further attract opportunities for economic and social investments,” Razon said.

“At the same time, we anticipate that our presence in Quezon City will positively impact our growth, widen our market footprint, and reinforce our brand’s strength,” he added.

Thomas Arasi, President and Chief Operating Officer of BRC, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, and Solaire Resort North, said that they are bringing the luxury entertainment property to Quezon City as they saw an opportunity to provide more experiences to the locals with wide range of demographic interests and the larger untapped market.

“We want to bring the signature Solaire Experience closer to our valued guests, and introduce what and who we are as a brand to a larger audience,” he said.

The new integrated resort is expected to bring 4,200 direct employment opportunities. — Rosette Adel