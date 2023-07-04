‘Dancing machine’: Minzy slays ‘Gento’ dance challenge on TikTok

A popular Korean performer danced to SB19’s “Gento” as her entry for a TikTok dance challenge.

Minzy, a former member of Korean group 2NE1, uploaded a video on her social media accounts showing her dance moves to the Pinoy pop group’s hit single.

In her post, she also mentioned that it was Sandara Park, also another member of 2NE1, who recommended the song to her.

The other two members of the four-piece are CL and Park Bom.

다라언니가 가르쳐준 챌린지🇵🇭

연습끝나고 도오전해봤습니다 🙂

다음은 다라언니 차례 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Buy9cYhAI4 — Minzy (@mingkki21) July 2, 2023

Fans of 2NE1, called Blackjacks, praised the group’s youngest member for her nailing the choreography of “Gento.”

They also praised Minzy’s dancing prowess even years after her departure from the group in 2016.

“That’s why she’s really the dancing machine of 2nd Gen Groups!” a fan said on Twitter.

“K-Pop’s ultimate Dance Machine hopping on this iconic P-Pop dance trend was not in my bingo card at all,” another fan tweeted.

Some fans, meanwhile, urged Sandara to be the next one to join the “Gento” dance challenge.

Minzy’s dance video of a song from SB19 later landed a feature at Koreaboo, a popular pop culture magazine.

Its Twitter account has 5.2 million followers.

Iconic 2nd Gen K-Pop Idol Slays Filipino P-Pop Group SB19’s “Gento” Dance Challengehttps://t.co/rDDedrgNDh — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) July 3, 2023

SB19 released “Gento”, a powerful dance track, last May. It is the main single for their latest album “Pagtatag” EP.

The song’s powerful choreography was created by Jay Joseph Roncesvalles.

It soon caught the attention of fans and other people on social media, thus turning it into a viral dance challenge online.

The hashtag #gento has so far erupted into a staggering 856.7 million views collectively on the video-sharing service.

Personalities from other countries also posted their renditions of “Gento” as their entries to the trend.

These include American choreographer Chachi Gonzales, Korean singer Lea Huening, and a dance group called STKA.