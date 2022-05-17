ReVeluv, P-pop fans stoked over looming concert of Red Velvet, BGYO, BINI, Lady Pipay

Korean girl group Red Velvet is set to join Filipino pop acts in a concert in the Philippines this July.

The organizers announced that the concert titled “Be You: The World will Adjust” will be an “extraordinary concert” and a celebration for people with special needs.

According to the official Facebook post, the concert will take place on July 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Below are the lineup of acts to perform at this event so far:

Red Velvet

BINI

BGYO

Lady Pipay

The organizers have yet to announce the details about the tickets, attendees and additional guests or performers of the event.

Fans of Red Velvet, collectively called ReVeluv, expressed excitement over the concert announcement.

The award-winning five-piece group’s previous visits to Manila were during the K-pop World Music Festival in 2019 and the Best of the Best concert in April 2015.

They have yet to hold a solo concert in the country.

“Nagpapanic nakooo. Legit na talaga RED VELVET IN MANILA,” one user said.

“The last event Red Velvet attended in Manila was the KWMF at the MOA Arena and now they are coming back in Moa Arena again. It’s been 3 years, finally I’m going to see you again,” another fan tweeted.

Red Velvet comprises members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. Since their debut in 2014, they were known for their hits “Psycho”, “Bad Boy”, “Dumb Dumb” and “Zimzalabim.”

Meanwhile, fans of BGYO, a five-member all-boy unit, and BINI, an eight-member all-girl unit, congratulated their favorite groups’ opportunity to perform with Red Velvet.

“#BINI #BGYO Kasama Nyo sa Isang event ang RV? grabii malaking exposure to kakaproud,” one user commented.

BGYO and BINI are Filipino groups that are formed under ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

BGYO comprises members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. They debuted in 2021. Members of BINI, on the other hand, are Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena. They debuted in 2020.

Lady Pipay is a rising vlogger and dancer. Her YouTube channel has 117,000 subscribers so far.

On her Twitter account, Lady Pipay expressed appreciation to the organizers for being invited to perform along with the big names in the industry.