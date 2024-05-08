OnlyPans to open pop-up kitchens in Makati amid fire recovery

A Mexican restaurant in Poblacion, Makati City said that it will open pop-up kitchens around the area almost a week after a fire gutted the building where its flagship store was located.

OnlyPans Taqueria on Tuesday updated its patrons and said that it is “actively working on bringing the birria experience” to its patrons while its flagship store in Makati City remains closed.

The restaurant was among the tenants whose business was affected by the fire that started on the roof of the Vine Building on May 2.

It reached the second alarm before it was declared under control by the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Other food establishments affected by the incident were Virtue and Vice, NEO Cafe and Bar, Sulok Bar and Mahalo Acai.

OnlyPans said that while their space was not razed by the fire, firefighters broke their glass doors as protocol.

In the meantime, they will set up pop-up kitchens in Poblacion to continue serving patrons while the building remains closed “due to severe safety concerns” following the incident.

“The discovery of grounded and sparking power lines necessitates extensive repairs and refabrication of all wiring throughout the building, including ours,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“The ongoing assessment and investigation underscore the severity of the situation, as the building is deemed at risk,” it added.

OnlyPans said that it will announce more details about its pop-up kitchens in the area.

“We miss you all and can’t wait to serve you again. Thank you to our industry friends for lending your spaces!” it said in another post on Tuesday.

“Once again, thank you for being part of our community. We appreciate each and every one of you, and we can’t wait to see you again soon! Miss na namin kayo, ‘yung ilaw namin sa Don Pedro at syempre, ‘yung kusina namin. Balik kami agad!” the restaurant added.

Meanwhile, its Katipunan and La Union branches remain open to the public.

“If you can, please do support us in our Katipunan [and] La Union branch to help us suffice all incoming damages [and] losses,” OnlyPans said in another post.

The food establishment serves birria tacos, nachos and horchata.