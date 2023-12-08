Which party will you go? Two New Year’s Eve events in Manila gain buzz online

Regine Velasquez versus Red Velvet for a local New Year’s Eve party?

Some Filipinos speculated bout the NYE celebration announcements of the cities of Makati and Taguig.

Ayala’s campaign page Make It Makati tapped Asia’s Songbird to perform at the promoted “best-ever” NYE Street Party on December 31.

“Let’s make history happen with the best-ever New Year’s Eve Street Party where it all started!” the post reads.

“That’s right, the biggest New Year’s Eve party in the country is coming back after 24 years. Making a comeback too is Asia’s Songbird, Ms. Regine Velasquez- Alcasid together with the brightest stars of the new generation!” it also said.

Bonifacio Global City in Taguig will also hold an NYE Countdown with a “stellar” lineup of Filipino acts Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, Adie and Zack Tabudlo.

It also teased the public about a “surprise act,” citing lyrics from the K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s hit single “Psycho.”

“We have a surprise act for you! Here’s a clue: They got us feeling like a psycho. Guess who?” the announcement reads.

The page on Friday confirmed that Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi and Wendy is in the lineup of BGC’s “OPM meets K-Pop” NYE festivities.

John Paul Tanyag, a market surveillance analyst, shared both posts on his X account. He then quipped that their NYE events might be pitting “RV” or Regine against “RV”, the acronym of the “Psycho” girl group.

“Will it be RV versus RV in the New Year’s Eve Countdown at Ayala and BGC?” Tanyag asked through his account @dumidyeypee.

Will it be RV versus RV in the New Year’s Eve Countdown at Ayala and BGC? pic.twitter.com/bERorXf6ve — ChatJPT (@dumidyeypee) December 7, 2023

This post later caught the attention of some Filipinos who quipped about the popular songs of both musical acts.

They mentioned Regine’s “Dadalhin Kita Sa Aking Palasyo” and “Tuwing Umuulan,” Red Velvet’s “Red Castle,” and Wendy’s “When This Rain Stops.”

“Dadalhin kita saking Red castle,” an X user said.

“Tuming umuulan vs When this Rain Stops sige pala,” another X user commented.

The cities of Makati and Taguig previously ended their decades-long, tense boundary dispute over barrios and barangays.

Last September, the Supreme Court affirmed its 2021 decision that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, where BGC is situated, is within the jurisdiction of Taguig.

Makati’s previous EMBO barangays are also now part of Taguig. EMBO comprises Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo and Rizal.