‘Disrespectful’: Gil Puyat’s granddaughter condemns Makati street name change

The viral street signage change for an advertising campaign in Makati City has been taken down at the mayor’s orders after earning buzz on social media.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said that the request for permit to change the street signs in Gil Puyat Avenue “did not reach” her office, adding that it would have been immediately rejected if it did so.

“The city officials who issued the permit should have exercised prudence. They should have been more thorough. Dapat inisip ang kaguluhan na maaaring idulot sa mga motorista at komyuter,” she said in a statement on July 26.

“At dapat ay binigyang halaga ang respeto sa pamilya at sa alaala ni dating Senate President Gil Puyat. I have already reprimanded these officials for this glaring oversight,” Binay added.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa ating mga kababayan at sa pamilya ni dating Senate President Puyat. These signs have been taken down on my instruction,” she concluded.

According to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ revised guidelines on the naming and renaming of streets, public schools, plazas, building, bridges and other public structures, local government units are allowed to name or rename public places within their jurisdiction with the exception of barangays.

However, this can only be considered effective only upon ratification in a plebiscite conducted for the purpose of the political unit directly affected.

“Local government units can not rename public place if the original name was created by an act of Congress or by a proclamation of the President of the Philippines,” the guidelines also said.

“No national road, school, hospital and other national property can be named or renamed by a local government unit,” it added.

Meanwhile, a photo of the signage removal was posted by broadcaster Arnold Clavio.

Social media was abuzz when commuters suddenly spotted signage for Gil Puyat Avenue, which had been changed to “Gil Tulog Ave.”

A small text bearing its actual name can be seen below the sign enclosed in parentheses: “Formerly Gil Puyat”

Erika Puyat Lontok, who is related to the late senator whose avenue was named after, expressed her distaste at the stunt.

“Besmirching my late great grandfather’s name to sell freaking melatonin is so disrespectful!” she exclaimed on Friday.

The stunt was attributed to Wellspring, which was promoting its melatonin gummies.

It also offered free jeepney rides to Makati commuters through its “Sleepneys,” public utility jeeps that had tarpaulins and materials advertising its product.

The jeepney rides had eight stops, from the Guadalupe Complex Terminal to the Washington Intersection in the city.

“Ingat, mga kababayan! Huwag kalimutan magpahinga because #GilTULOG is important,” it said on an Instagram post.

Who is Gil Puyat?

Late senator Gil Puyat was the son of Don Gonzalo, founder of one of the first business empires in the country.

Prior to entering politics, Puyat was an economics professor at the University of the Philippines. He was also known for his business acumen and foresight in managing their family business.

At 33 years old, the late president Manuel L. Quezon assigned him to become the dean of the UP College of Business.

Puyat was an active member of international trades bodies and acquired international stature in business.

The Business Writers’ Association of the Philippines voted him “Business Leader of the Year” in 1948, while the Association of Red Feather Agencies voted him “Civic Leader of the Year” in 1949.

The Philippine Institute of Public Opinion also awarded him a certificate of honor for demonstrating national leadership in business, economics, civic and political fields and for his distinguished service to the youth.

The Senate said Puyat consistently served various other organizations which saw in him a champion of civics and charity.

He was elected as a senator in 1951 and went on to serve the upper chamber until 1973, six years in which he became its Senate President.

As a lawmaker, Puyat was said to have instituted changes in the distribution and administration of public funds.

Among these was the Budget Act, a landmark law that mandated that the national budget include a schedule of projects and auditing achievements in its catalogue.

Two years after he died in 1980, Buendia Avenue was renamed in his honor.