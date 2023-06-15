Freshbeginnings: Makati Shangri-La Hotel to reopen in August

A luxury hotel in Makati City teased its guests with its much-anticipated reopening on Facebook.

Makati Shangri-La Hotel, which has been closed to the public since 2021 changed its cover photo on the platform on Tuesday, June 13.

The photo showed the hotel’s well-known façade of the building with Shangri-La Group’s logo at the top.

The hashtag #FreshBeginnings was written in the caption.

Prior to this, the page also released a video teaser to announce its return to the industry on August 8.

Guests may now book rooms through this link bit.ly/MakatiShang2023.

“It’s time to light up Makati! We are delighted to welcome guests back to the iconic Makati Shangri-La, Manila from 8 August 2023,” its caption reads.

The video has since garnered 42,00 views so far.

Several Filipinos, especially former guests and visitors, were delighted by this news.

They recalled fond memories they had with the place as they cheered for the upcoming reopening.

“It’s great to know that Makati Shangri-La is back! I’ve had so many great memories in this hotel during childhood,” a Facebook user said.

“Finally! Can’t wait for the live music evenings again,” another Facebook user commented.

Makati Shangri-La opened in the Philippines in 1993. It was one of the largest hotels during that time with 28 stories of over 700 rooms.

It has since been well known for its live music shows, high-quality accommodations, and its signature restaurants and bars. These include the Lobby Lounge and Circles Event Café.

In February 2021, however, the hotel operator announced the temporary closure of its Makati City branch due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was one of the numerous hotels and other accommodations that were closed down due to the difficulties in recovering from the tough lockdowns in 2020.

“Despite our best efforts, the prolonged recovery timeline has resulted in increasing financial pressure on the company here in the Philippines,” the hotel operator said in a statement back then.

“As part of the reorganization exercise, we will sadly be parting ways with a number of colleagues and we will be temporarily closing Makati Shangri-La, Manila,” it added.

For the past two years, Makati Shangri-La’s Facebook cover photo showed its parting message to its clientele.

“Thank you for making us a part of your life’s milestone. We’ll see you again when we begin a new chapter,” it reads.

Reports said that last April, the management started its hiring process to prepare for the big comeback in the latter part of the year.

This Makati City hotel branch is one of the five luxury accommodations that the Shangri-La group is operating in the Philippines.

