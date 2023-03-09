Rundown: Deals you can score during Lazada’s ‘Epic 11th Birthday Sale’

One of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, Lazada, is celebrating its 11th anniversary.

The online lifestyle destination is holding an 11-day-long sale to treat its customers.

Last March 2, the e-commerce pioneer staged #EpicBirthdaySuperShow at the Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The event was hosted by its brand ambassadors, Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo.

It was also graced by fashion influencers like Mimiyuuh, Mika Salamanca and Bella Racelis.

Darren Esperanto, and P-Pop groups BGYO, Bini and SB19 likewise performed during the epic birthday bash.

Apart from these celebrity sightings and performances, the event was packed with a variety of activities such as the Lazada Shoppable Runway fashion show, games and the unveiling of the 20-foot tall LazLook Mannequin.

Through the Shoppable Runway, event goers got the chance to see a wide range of trendy clothes and accessories that were up for grabs.

Lazada has also teamed up with some well-loved brands such as Forever 21, Penshoppe, and Mikana Jewelry to help fashionistas bring their dream outfits to life.

There was also a roundtable with panelists that included fashion industry experts, tastemakers and fashion business founders Pam Quinones of Vestido and Qurator, Fashion Editor Yanna Lopez, Pia Ugarte of Viajecito, and Evan Maderazo of Sundals.

In this session, they shared how their own style evolved through the years, what inspired them to build their businesses and how access to trendy and affordable fashion products is key for Filipinos to express their authentic selves.

“We remain committed to our brands and sellers’ success as Lazada enters its new decade. We are constantly providing tools, mechanics and solutions that empower everyone to reach more consumers with products at always the best, unbeatable prices,” Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera said.

Kitty Calderon, Lazada Philippines head of marketing, on the other hand, invited the public to drop by Market! Market! and check out its giant LazLook Mannequinn exhibit at the Activity Center. This can be visited until March 29.

She said it showcases stackable vouchers, up to P1000 cashback as well as deals for as low as P99 and up to 80% off.

“Like our LazLook Mannequin, people can #SlayWithLazLook and be inspired by the wide range of styles to choose from, deals for as low as P99, and up to 80% off at LazLook, Lazada’s trendy and affordable destination for fashion,” Calderon added.

Barrera also said the brand is offering the best deals until March 13.

“As the country’s top online shopping destination, Lazada is showcasing a wide range of trendy, affordable and quality assortment for our customers. Everyone can also enjoy Cashback and Fast and Free shipping every day,” he said.

Here are some vouchers to enjoy during the birthday sale: