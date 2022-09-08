BINI, KAIA, BGYO to perform at 9.9 Super Show on September 8

An e-commerce platform is slated to hold a super show where deals and offers for its 9.9 Mega Brands Sale will be showcased.

Lazada 9.9 Super Show will feature performances by a start-studded lineup of artists including P-Pop groups BINI, KAIA and BGYO. The show will be hosted by Kapuso stars Ruru Madrid, Bianca Jacinto, Daiana Menezes and Anthony Rosaldo.

Among the celebrities joining the 9.9 celebration are Kapuso artists Ashley Ortega and Althea Ablan. Blogger Bea Benedicto and volley star Jessey De Leon are also gracing the show.

During the Super Show, fans can get a chance to win P3 million worth of prizes and giveaways.

Viewers can catch the super show on the app through LazLive+, Lazada Philippines’ official Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube channels on September 8 from 9 p.m. until 12 midnight.

The Super Show will kick off the Lazada 9.9 Mega Brands Sale which will run from September 9 to 11.

With the theme “Add to Cart. Add to Life,” this year’s 9.9 shopping fest boasts deals of up to 90% discount, fast and free shipping as fast as three days in Metro Manila and stackable vouchers.



Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera said shoppers can choose products from 8,000 local and international brands on LazMall.

“It has always been a focus for us at Lazada to connect our customers to a wide assortment that add value to their everyday lives, with the convenience of a trusted service that delivers straight to their doorstep,” Barrera said.

“With a wide range of participating brands and sellers this 9.9 Mega Brands Sale, we look forward to enabling our customers to discover trends and great deals through a fun experiential shopping journey with us,” he added.

According to Barrera, while the e-commerce platform offers an array of products ranging from essentials to accessories such as electronics, among others, fashion and beauty items are among the top items at the moment. He cited that many Filipinos are purchasing items they can use as they go out of the house after being confined in their homes during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Better online shopping experience

Relatedly, Lazada made shopping online easier by launching a “Virtual Try-On” feature on LazMall that allows customers to test swatches from its beauty brands such as MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS, and Maybelline before making a purchase.

Customers can also with a makeup artist for assistance virtually via live chat.

Aside from Virtual Try-On, the e-commerce platform also launched another feature called “Try & Buy” which allows customers to test out a makeup or skincare product by purchasing smaller-sized products at a lower price point for as low as P1. This can be found in the “My Service” section of the app.

Those who will avail of the feature may get a voucher within the week to buy the full-sized product if they are satisfied with it after trying it out.

Meanwhile, for the 9.9 sale, Lazada customers may enjoy partner promotions with voucher codes of up to P1000 off. Some codes can be used until the yearend.

Below is the 9.9 voucher cheat sheet: