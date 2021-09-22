National Costume show of Miss Universe Philippines to premiere on September 23

Miss Universe Philippines released a teaser for the coming National Costume show of the competition which got beauty pageant fans excited for their bets.

The video was released on September 21. It later earned 9,900 reactions and 127,000 views on Facebook.

“The Universe will be full of colors in two days! Miss Universe Philippines National Costume Show, September 23, Empire.PH YouTube Channel. Don’t. Miss. This,” MUP wrote in the caption.

It also announced that P-pop group BGYO’s song “Kulay” is the official national costume song.

Meanwhile, to hype up pageant fans, the National Costume show teaser video only featured the costumes and smiles of a few of the candidates.

It did not show the candidates’ eyes and other facial features..

The teaser was also in grayscale.

Fans expressed their excitement following the teaser and cheered on their favorite delegates and made guesses in the comments section.

Most of the names mentioned were fan favorites such as Kisses Delavin of Masbate and Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu province.

“Parang si Kisses yung naka white na may pamaypay (smiling emoji) ‘nu bayan I’m excited,” one user said.

‘Am I the only one that remembers only Steffi’s smile on this teaser?” another user wrote.

Others also mentioned the names of other delegates.

“Go Megan from Bukidnon,” one user said.

“GO Steffi, Katrina, Jasmine, Victoria, Mau and Bea,” another user wrote.

Fans can still vote for their bets to make it to the prestigious Top 16 spot through Lazada’s website and application until September 29.

READ: PSA: You can help your Miss Universe Philippines bet reach Top 16 by voting through this app

Due to the shifting quarantine policies, MUP activities were rescheduled as follows:

September 23 – National Costume (YouTube)

September 24 – Preliminary Interviews (KTX.ph)

September 26 – Preliminary Swimsuit and Evening Gown (KTX.ph)

September 29 – Last day of Lazada voting

There’s no official date for the coronation yet as of writing.

“We will announce the final date of the pageant as soon as we get the final approval from IATF for our enhanced plans for the finals. Rest assured that once we receive the final go signal, you will be the first to know. Don’t worry the finals will be just a few days away. Thank you very much and we hope for your continued support,” MUP said.