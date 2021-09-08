PSA: You can help your Miss Universe Philippines bet reach Top 16 by voting through this app

Beauty pageant fans can actively help their bets win in Miss Universe Philippines 2021 by casting votes via a popular e-commerce platform which could make them earn a spot in the Top 16.

For the second time around, supporters can go to Lazada‘s website or app and then pick their candidate of choice to elevate her chances of taking home the crown and serve as the country’s representative to the upcoming 70th Miss Universe.

Last year, Miss Biliran Skelly Ivy Florida was named the platform’s Fan Vote winner. She landed on the Top 16.

In 2013, Miss Universe Philippines Ariella Arida emerged as the Fan Vote Winner who also secured a spot in the Top 16. She eventually placed as third runner-up in the final competition.

Now, fans can continue the tradition and vote for their favorites from September 13 to 24.

Lazada said supporters can enter up to five free votes every day and cast multiple votes per day during the voting period itself. Here’s how:

In the Lazada Home Page, click “Feed”

In the “Feed” page, click on the Miss Universe Philippines’ tab at the top bar

Click the ‘Go to vote’ and claim the five daily free votes

Click ‘vote’ below the finalists’ name and photo and then wait for a voting confirmation pop-up.

To further increase their bets’ chances of winning, fans can purchase more votes via the Voting Packages offered on the voting page. Here’s how:

On the “Miss Universe Philippines” main page, click the “Get more votes” button. Users will then click “Buy votes” and are given the chance to select their preferred Voting Packages.

If the user has already used his/her five Daily Free Vote, he/she can click the “Get more votes” button shown at the top of the voting page or whenever a user clicks on any finalist on the page.

Lazada Philippines chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad said that they are “honored to be a trusted partner” of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization once more.

“At Lazada, we are committed to innovating and delivering new digital experiences that integrate e-commerce and entertainment through our platform’s reach and technology,” he said in a release.

“We are honored to be a trusted partner of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization for the second consecutive year as the official voting platform in the country, and bring Filipinos closer together as they show their support for the 30 finalists,” Trinidad added.

Last week, Miss Universe Philippines announced the final 30 candidates who have survived the elimination processes which include fan favorites Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Steffi Aberasturi, Ayn Bernos and Katrina Dimaranan.

The coronation night will be held on September 25.