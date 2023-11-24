MUPH enjoins Pinoys to give Michelle Dee a ‘grand salubong’ as she comes home

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) is inviting Filipinos to have a “grand salubong” for Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee as she arrives back in the country after the competition.

The Philippine bet is coming home on Saturday, November 25 after participating in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe and representing the country in the prestigious beauty pageant.

MUPH said she will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s Terminal 1 at 6:55 p.m.

It also urged Filipinos to join them in giving the 28-year-old beauty queen “the welcome she deserves after making the nation proud with her much-applauded performance and Top 10 placement at the 72nd Miss Universe competition.”

“Join us as we welcome back Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee,” the org said in a social media post.

“Mark the date! It will be a grand salubong, #Bayanihan-syle!” it added with Philippine flag emojis.

The post featured Michelle in her plane-inspired national costume which was a tribute to her role as a Philippine Air Force reservist and a promotion of the country’s tourist sights.

Michelle ended her journey in Miss Universe 2023 when she was not called into the Top 5 finalists, causing fans — including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow — to grieve on social media.

This didn’t allow the Philippine bet to show off her eloquence and thinking skills in the question-and-answer portions of the final rounds, with Pinoys — including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach — believing it to be one of her best assets.

Despite the loss, Michelle took home a gold medal for her “Voice for Change” advocacy video and the “Spirit of Carnival” award given by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises. She also won the Miss Universe fan vote.

The Makati beauty also placed the country back in the Miss Universe semifinal placement by landing in the Top 10.

The Philippines previously lost its 12-year streak of semis placement in the pageant when country bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey at Miss Universe 2022 unplaced.