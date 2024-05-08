What we know about Kim Soo Hyun’s Manila ‘Eyes on You’ tour

South Korean superstar and one of its best actors, Kim Soo Hyun, is set to visit Manila next month.

Wilbros Live announced that the “Queen of Tears” star will make a stop in Manila on June 29, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum as part of the “2024 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour.” This is his first Asia tour in ten years.

The tour called “EYESO ON YOU,” will feature his performance of special songs for Filipino fans.

Recently, Kim Soo Hyun, garnered attention for his K-drama “Queen of Tears” which breached the ratings of “Crash Landing on You” and was hailed the highest-rated tvN series.

Apart from “Queen of Tears,” Kim Soo Hyun is known for starring in fantasy series “My Love from the Star”, television drama “Moon Embracing the Sun” that won him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor, as well as the variety drama “The Producer”, which earned him three Daesang awards, and the romantic comedy “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

Wilbros Live announced that tickets to the 2024 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour “EYES ON YOU” in Manila will go on sale on May 18, 2024 via TicketNet.com.Ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. — Rosette Adel