KZ Tandingan shares guard almost blocked her from entering own concert

Imagine almost being unable to enter your own concert venue.

This was what happened to “Asia’s Soul Supreme” singer Kristine Zhenie “KZ” Tandingan who shared some of her most unforgettable concert moments in a Spotify podcast.

The OPM singer appeared as a guest in filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac‘s “Ang Walang Kwentang” podcast, particularly in the July 13 episode titled “Concert Memz Feat. KZ ‘The Voice Almighty’ Tandingan.”

KZ shared that one of her notable concert memories was when a security guard initially prevented her from entering the area where artists go.

According to her, the incident happened after her stint in the China-based reality singing competition “Singer 2018.”

The singer was staging her first major solo concert “SUPREME” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 22, 2018.

“Siyempre stressed na stressed na si bakla, nagpe-prepare,” KZ said in the podcast, referring to herself before her performance.

“Pagbaba po namin doon sa entrance ng mga artists, ‘di ba papasok ka doon sa parang may security tapos may x-ray machine… tapos ilalagay ‘yung pangalan. Kukunin ‘yung pangalan mo… tapos bibigyan ka ng ID,” she narrated.

“Pumasok na lahat ng kasama ko tapos ako na, direk. Concert ko sa MOA Arena, ‘Supreme.’ Pagdating ko doon, wala ‘yung pangalan ko,” the singer added.

KZ said she looked for her name in the list, but it was not there.

“Sinabi ko sa guard, ‘Kuya, wala ‘yung pangalan ko.’ [Sagot sa akin], ‘Pasensya talaga, ma’am. Hindi kayo papasok,'” she shared.

“Siyempre pumasok na ‘yung mga kasama namin. Sabi ko, ‘Kuya guard, ako po kasi ‘yung magko-concert,'” the singer added.

The security guard, however, still refused to believe she was the performer.

“‘Yung picture ko pa doon sa concert poster, naka-wig ako. Iba ‘yung kulay ng buhok ko, direk… Tinitignan ni Kuya ‘yung poster tapos, ‘Hindi ka talaga pwedeng pumasok, ma’am,'” KZ said.

She insisted that she was the concert performer but the security guard adamantly refused to allow her entry.

KZ’s road managers arrived but the guard argued that her name was not really on the list.

“Pero na-appreciate naman namin kasi ginagawa niya ‘yung trabaho niya. Tsaka dapat nandoon talaga ‘yung pangalan ko. Bakit naman wala ‘yung pangalan ko,” she added.

“Imbes na may one song na akong na-rehearse… Kulang na lang pakitaan ko na si kuya guard ng birth certificate, ‘Kuya guard, it’s me!'” KZ shared.

Her story was shared by a showbiz-oriented Facebook page, where the post has earned a whopping number of 688,000 pure laughing reactions, 10,000 shares, and 5,300 comments so far.

