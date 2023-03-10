‘Eto na naman po sila’: AlEmpoy tandem makes Pinoys kilig anew with ‘Walang KaParis’ teasers

“Eto na naman po sila.”

Fans of the romantic movie “Kita Kita” are in for another treat.

It might not be a sequel, but the breakout onscreen tandem will make their fans giddy once more with their upcoming reunion film “Walang KaParis.”

The Amazon Original Movie features the characters of Empoy Marquez and Alessandra De Rossi as lovers right in the center of the famed City of Love.

Empoy plays Jojo, a Filipino artist in Paris who’s had many lovers but still finds himself constantly wanting to fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

For years, his heart has been held captive by a woman with no name and no history. He looks for her in every girl he meets, hoping she will be “the one.”

Empoy’s character then meets Marie, played by Alessandra, who claims to be the woman in his paintings.

“Do we ever really forget the one that got away?” Prime Video Philippines said in its promotional post on Facebook.

The upcoming movie is helmed by Sigfrid Andrea Bernardo, the same director of their breakthrough 2017 indie.

“Asia’s Soul Supreme” KZ Tandingan also returns as the balladeer of “Walang KaParis'” original soundtrack.

The movie’s title literally means “no match” in Filipino and is a play on the story’s setting, one of the most romantic places in the world.

It is produced by Spring Films and Viva Films.

Meanwhile, fans of “Kita Kita” expressed their eagerness following Prime Video’s teasers on Facebook. It also released the official trailer.

“Wow! [Galing naman]… meron [na naman] silang tambalan. Hehe,” a Pinoy wrote.

“Wow, excited ako dito,” another Facebook user wrote wth a smiling face emoji.

“Ay na-miss ko [a]ng dalawang ‘to, buti may reunion movie sila ulit,” commented a different online user.

“Can’t [wait]. Movies in tandem,” another Filipino wrote.

“Eto na naman po sila! Lagi niyo na lang akong pinapaiyak. Quota na kayong dalawa sa’kin! Pero manonood pa rin ako. Waaaaaaaaaaah! Kainis!” a different Facebook user commented.

“Walang KaParis” is set to stream on Prime Video on March 23.

It is the second movie that will feature the breakthrough tandem which has been lauded for their chemistry as onscreen lovers in “Kita Kita.”

A review of their first movie as an onscreen couple reads:

“For 84 minutes, you are watching this love story materialize in front of your eyes and it hinges on Marquez being charming and de Rossi falling for the charms, and it’s best shown in what seem like unscripted moments and improvised scenes,” it said.

“And just when you’ve been convinced, the film brings you to another level entirely and takes you on another journey that is surprising and profound,” the review added.

“‘Kita Kita’ is a charming film that gives us a fresh look into the rom-com genre. It doesn’t rely on prefabricated chemistry or overly complicated plots. It’s just two amazing actors going through the process without being flashy or trendy or cool,” it continued.

Meanwhile, “Walang KaParis” joins the hundreds of other Filipino shows and films available on the Prime Video catalog, such as “Ten Little Mistresses,” “Drag Den with Manila Luzon,” “Big Night,” “One Good Day” and “Whether the Weather is Fine” or “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon.”