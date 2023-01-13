‘Biggest murder-mystery’ of the year: ‘Ten Little Mistresses’ teaser unveiled

The much-anticipated teaser trailer of Prime Video‘s first Filipino Original film just dropped.

Murder mystery-comedy “Ten Little Mistresses” or “Sampung Mga Kerida” is set to stream on the platform a day after Valentine’s Day.

The movie is directed by Jun Robles Lana and top-billed by John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro.

It also includes Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez and Donna Cariaga.

The teaser features a blue-eyed Eugene preparing for and seeing the arrival of the mistresses of Valentin Esposo (John) in the mansion.

Viewers are given a glimpse of the mistresses and their characteristics — golddigger, gold-wearer, millennial, Generation X, doctor, beauty queen and influencer, among others.

“Two is a crowd pero ten? Ten is a party and it might turn out deadly,” part of the teaser trailer’s caption reads.

“Everyone’s invited to this year’s biggest murder-mystery. Pero mag-ingat sa maling akala, nakakamatay ’yan,” it added.

The teaser trailer also features one of the characters predicting that “someone will die” that night.

“Ten Little Mistresses” tells the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo and his ten mistresses, fighting tooth and nail to become his new legal wife.

When Valentin suddenly turns up dead, all ten women end up being prime suspects. This begins the race to prove their innocence and unmask the real killer.

Lana envisioned the film to be the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.”

He said it is a fusion of the local entertainment industry’s most popular genres — comedy, drama, mystery and mistresses.

Its teaser was well-received by Pinoys, who shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Ay, bongga!!! Good luck, Shar! Congrats na agad,” a Facebook user wrote with white heart emojis.

“Kabooog na naman!!!” another Pinoy commented.

“Can’t wait for this! Kris Bernal is (heart-eyed and hearts emojis),” wrote a different user.

“Congrats, Shaaaar… excited na ako… papanoorin ko ‘to,” another Filipino wrote, referring to Sharlene.

“Heto na ang trailer! This will be a fun movie to watch, for sure. Sa cast pa lang, alam mo nang tatawa ka. Exciting!” a Pinoy from Twitter commented.

When the streaming service first announced the movie to the public, it was similarly well-received by Filipinos who said its genre is a breath of fresh air from the typical dramas they are used to seeing.

READ: Anticipation high after Prime Video unveiled murder mystery-comedy, its first Pinoy Original film

“Ten Little Mistresses” joins thousands of shows and movies in the Prime Video catalog, including exclusive local Filipino titles such as “Drag Den with Manila Luzon,” “One Good Day,” and “Whether the Weather Is Fine.”

— Video from Prime Video Philippines via YouTube