Anticipation high after Prime Video unveiled murder mystery-comedy, its first Pinoy Original film

Anticipation is high after Prime Video announced that the first Filipino Amazon Original movie on its platform is a murder-mystery comedy film with an ensemble cast.

“Ten Little Mistresses” (Sampung Mga Kerida) is set to debut on the streaming service on Feb. 15, 2023.

It is directed by Jun Robles Lana and top-billed by John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro.

The film also features Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez and Donna Cariaga.

The mystery-comedy tells the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo (John Arcilla), and his ten mistresses, fighting tooth and nail to become his new legal wife.

When Valentin suddenly turns up dead, all ten women end up being prime suspects. This begins the race to prove their innocence and unmask the real killer.

“Too much love will kill you? Mukhang ganun na nga. Ito na ang unang pasilip sa ating first ever Filipino Amazon Original Movie. May murder, may drama, at puno ng kapana-panabik na eksena,” the streaming service said on Facebook.

Lana envisioned the film to be the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.”

He said that it is a fusion of the local entertainment industry’s most popular genres — comedy, drama, mystery and mistresses.

David Simonsen, director of Prime Video in Southeast Asia, also said that it is a “uniquely local and highly enjoyable comedy.”

“We are delighted to bring this movie to not just audiences in the Philippines but customers across the region and worldwide,” he said.

The announcement of the film excited some Pinoys who thought the genre is a breath of fresh air from the typical dramas and romantic movies and series they are used to seeing in the local entertainment industry.

“A Filipino murder mystery comedy? I’ll be SEATED. See? These are the kinds of Filipino films I wanna see, those tackling genre head-on,” a Twitter user commented.

“A Filipino murder-mystery comedy with that cast?! I LOVE IT ALREADY,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Filipino murder mystery movie, omg, I am here for this!!!” exclaimed a different user.

“This gives me 8 Women (2002) dir. by François Ozon vibes!! (sa mga ‘di pa nakakapanood, more or less a French ‘Knives Out’ with an all-female cast). Hoping it’s just as campy and colorful and fun (but in a Filipino way) with at least one surprise woman ❤ woman relationship,” another Pinoy said.

“I’m a EUGE Uge fan, so this is kaabang-abang! And the story is very interesting. Crime and mystery pa! Can’t wait to watch this film. #SampungMgaKerida #TenLittleMistresses,” wrote an online user.

“Ten Little Mistresses” joins thousands of shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including exclusive local Filipino titles such as “Drag Den with Manila Luzon,” “One Good Day” and “Whether the Weather Is Fine.”