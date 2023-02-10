‘Ten Little Mistresses’ stars underscore women’s self-worth, self-respect

“Ten Little Mistresses” stars reminded women about the importance of self-worth and self-respect.

Sharing the lessons she learned from the film, Eugene Domingo said that women should not settle for less than what they deserve.

“Do not settle for any man that is less than what you deserve,” Eugene said during the film’s press conference at Shangri-La Plaza Mall Cinema in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, February 7.

“[I]t’s not important that you have a partner, it’s not important that you’re alone. Just remember whether it’s Valentine’s [day] or every day when you wake up, [you should remember that] ‘I am the most beautiful creature God has ever made,'” she continued.

Meanwhile, Carmi Martin said that a woman’s happiness should not depend on a man.

“You don’t need a man to be happy. You can express your love to your family, to someone. Hindi naman kailangan talaga lalaki. Be happy and be independent. Enjoy life as a woman,” she said.

“Know your worth. Self-respect. Yan dapat ang nanaig sa bawat babae kahit anong edad,” Agot Isidro said.

Pokwang echoed what Agot said and said that women should also be aware of their environment.

“Yun naman talaga saka kailangan mong pakiramdaman yung mga nangyayari sa paligid. Hindi ka lang dapat palagi na (sigh) na para ka laging nasa ulap. Dapat maging wise ka palagi,” the comedian said.

In July last year, Pokwang announced her split from her partner Lee O’Brian. Initially, the comedian said money or a third party is not the reason for their breakup.

However, in response to an Instagram comment in late January, Pokwang revealed that O’Brian did not provide child support for five years.

Eugene also praised “Ten Little Mistresses” director Jun Robles Lana on how he portrayed women in his films.

“I would like to focus on how direk Jun usually doesn’t fail to write a script that gives power, good image, and it’s just about how beautiful women are,” Eugene said.

Murder mystery-comedy “Ten Little Mistresses” or “Sampung Mga Kerida” follows the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo, and his ten mistresses, fighting tooth and nail to become his new legal wife.

The cast includes top-billed actors such as John Arcilla, Arci Muñoz, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, Christian Bables, and Donna Cariaga.

The film is set to stream on Prime Video a day after Valentine’s day or what Lana called “araw ng mga kerida”.

