First look at Filipino animation film ‘Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story’

One of the major streaming entertainment service Netflix on Monday released the first look at images for the Filipino animation film “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story.”

The streaming giant also released the key art of the film.

This is the first animated Netflix film from the Philippines that will be available across Asia in Tagalog and English or “Taglish” as “You Animal!”

It stars Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla with additional voice cast that include Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Bb Joyce Bernal.

The animation comedy directed by Avid Liongoren is a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.

In the film, Panganiban will serves as the voice behind lead character Nimfa Dimaano, the pretty pussycat who is a perfume sales kitty at a department store.

Her boyfriend, Roger (Padilla), the macho mongrel is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Milby) the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites.

The animated film is a struggle that will test if Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food will prevail or if Iñigo’s high society charms will tear their relationship apart.

Meanwhile, Liongoren shared that took her team three years to create the light and comical film.

“Hayop ako, hayop ka, hayop tayong lahat! Pinaghirapan po namin ang pelikulang ito at kakaibang hayop ang mapapanood niyo dito! Panuurin ang Hayop Ka!,” Liongoren said.

Liongoren who expressed his excitement for the release of the animated film slated to premiere on October 29, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. He also dedicated their craft to fellow Filipino animators.

“While our main goal is to elicit a few laughs, our advocacy is to encourage local animation production. In the global animation industry, the Philippines is a go-to nation for outsourcing animation services. We are home to thousands of talented animators but sadly, we are not known for ideating and producing our own work,” Liongoren said.

“There have been less than 10 animated feature films in the entire 100-year history of Philippine cinema, and we want to continue adding to that, while also hoping that little by little, someday Filipino animators can be known as not just service providers, but creators as well. We hope you enjoy Hayop Ka! on Netflix,” he added.

Actor Pascual, also the executive producer of the animated film is also looking forward for the release of “Hayop Ka!”

“I find it interesting to see animals dealing with adult human conflict in funny natural situations, the characters are real in their predicament and emotions, and each character has a unique Filipino trait that we can share to the audience,” Pascual said.

Aside from Pascual, the animation film is animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films – Erickson Raymundo, Bernal, E Del Mundo, Liongoren and Manny Angeles. —Rosette Adel

