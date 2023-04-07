‘Mature roles’: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez level up love team act in ‘Walang Kaparis’

Six years after their blockbuster film, Kita Kita, director Sigrid Bernardo is back with a follow-up project starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez of the sensational love pairing, ALEmpoy.

As the pandemic wanes, production for films has also come back in full swing. This includes the latest Amazon Original, Walang Kaparis, which will be available for streaming in 240 countries on Prime Video starting March 23, 2023.

Bernardo once again brings out the one-of-a-kind chemistry between Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez.

Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez are already known for their comedy. But this time, we’ll get to see the tandem in a heartbreaking drama—a challenge, especially to Empoy who’s

less experienced in the genre.

Alessandra shared that after reading the script, she immediately called Sigrid and jokingly asked, “Direk, acting piece ito ha. Kaya ba ni Empoy?”

Bernardo asked none other than Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Dolly De Leon to coach Empoy Marquez for Walang KaParis. Dolly also stars in the film that was shot

both in Paris, France and Baguio City.