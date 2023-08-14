Maris Racal, Angelica Panganiban amuse Pinoys with ‘Si Nena’ viral dance

“The collaboration we’re waiting for!”

This was what some Filipinos commented after seeing actress-singer Maris Racal performing her viral dance from the comedy film “Here Comes the Groom” with the star of the movie’s prequel, Angelica Panganiban.

Maris uploaded a TikTok clip of her doing the “Si Nena” dance, a scene from the film, with Angelica dancing behind her. Both of them also sported a black outfit.

The video has amassed over 1.6 million views and 186,00 hearts so far.

It also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where it has also gained viral status.

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN X MARIS RACAL 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/I5nk3iQUF9 — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) August 11, 2023

Maris played the role of Blesilda in Chris Martinez’s “Here Comes the Groom,” the sister of the character of Enchong Dee, Rodrigo Jr.

The movie shows a solar eclipse triggering a soul-swapping incident among the following characters: Soon-to-be-groom Rodrigo Jr. and transwoman Wilhelmina; Junior’s dad Rodrigo Sr (Keempee de Leon) and Wanda (Xilhouete); and Blesilda (Maris Racal) and Whitney (Awra Briguela).

The film centers on the idea that family can take on various forms and that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, regardless of gender.

Last month, Prime Video Philippines promoted the movie by sharing a clip of Maris’ character doing a dance that shows different stages of Nena’s life — from being a toddler, a high schooler, and then a woman.

Meanwhile, some are hopeful there will be a “collaboration” between Maris and Angelica.

“The perfect duo!!!! Movie together, pleaseeee!!!!” a TikTok user commented.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, the collab we’re waiting for!!!” another Pinoy exclaimed on the platform with several laughing-with-tears emojis.

Maris and Angelica had worked together in the mini TV series “The Kangks Show,” a sex-positive comedy series that ran from 2021 to 2022.

“Si Nena with the OG (original) mother,” wrote a different Filipino in response to the video, referencing Angelica’s role in the movie’s prequel.

Angelica starred in “Here Comes the Bride” in 2010, where she played the role of Stephanie, a conservative bride whose body was inhabited by the soul of Toffee, a gay boy-crazy makeup stylist.

The actress previously said she considers it one of her “favorite” projects in showbiz.