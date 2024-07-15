Things we learned from the Maris Racal-Rico Blanco breakup

The public was caught off-guard by the revelation of actress Maris Racal that her five-year relationship with singer-songwriter Rico Blanco is over. She made the unintentional announcement during a press conference organized by Star Magic.

Their relationship, albeit the 25-year age gap, was admired by many as they seem to perfectly click. However, despite their “universe” being “so beautiful it was so full of love, music, everything,” ended up with a “polite breakup.”

Unfortunate it may seem, many commended the former couple for how they handled the breakup. Here are some things we learned and admire from the Maris-Rico breakup:

There’s no shame in choosing yourself .

The term quarter-life crisis is not new to us. Although it is considered a time of confusion in one’s life, Forbes article “Signs You’re Having A Quarter-Life Crisis (And What To Do About It)” says it is an “opportunity to reflect upon the choices you’ve made in your life and examine if those same choices align with the person you are today.”

When Maris expounded about the breakup, this somehow comes off that she is going through this life crisis.

“In our five-year relationship, we were always on the same page. I don’t know what happened to me. Maybe I turned to the next page and saw a new perspective in life. I had visions of who I want to become how I want to evolve. I’m so curious about the world,” she said.

The good thing was Maris chose to bravely face the situation.

“And the truth is, I am going through changes,” she admitted.

“We know that yung change is either good or bad. But what I hate about change is it’s inevitable. Hindi mo siya matatakasan. Wala ka nang puwedeng ibang gawin but to confront it and face it,” the actress added.

The right love can come at the wrong time.

We probably first heard this line from Barry Manilow from his song “Somewhere Down the Road,” and we thought it would stay like that, a song lyric. Until we see it happening in other people’s lives, now including Maris and Rico.

“It was a very difficult talk, cause I love him so much and he loves me,” Maris said, talking about how they talked about the breakup.

She even said that despite opening up everything she’s currently going through, her former beau “took it like a man” and still gave her love and understanding.

Breakups don’t need to be messy.

Maris and Rico’s split is among the celebrity breakups that ended amicably and without unearthing of dirty linen.

Even at the very end, the “Can’t Buy Me Love” actress has nothing but kind words for Rico.

“It was very difficult but a very polite separation. Up to the very end of the relationship it was still full of love and understanding and Rico is one of a kind,” she said.

This just shows how a couple may put an end to their love story, but still honor their memories together by maintaining that respect for each other.

Many still hoped that they would still be the “end game.” But what is clear at the moment is despite being apart, their memories “will be safe here.”